Benjamin Flores, Jake Paul’s longtime boxing coach, thinks Tommy Fury will be feeling the pressure as they inch closer to Paul vs. Fury on February 26 in Saudi Arabia.

Flores is backing his fighter all the way. In a recent interview with Sky Sports, the trainer claimed that Paul was the "better athlete" and had a higher boxing IQ. He said in the interview:

"Tommy's [Fury] got some really good attributes. He's got hand speed and he's been around the boxing ring for a long time, but I feel like he's in with just a better athlete. Jake punches harder, he's smarter, has a higher boxing IQ and I feel like he does a lot of things that will give Tommy a lot of problems.”

Tyson Fury recently weighed in on the fight and said that he expects Tommy to win. Jake Paul’s coach reacted to these comments and said:

“Tyson [Fury] is a very smart boxing guy, he knows boxing very well and for him to say that, I feel like it's put a lot of pressure on Tommy [Fury]. He's never fought in front of the type of crowds that Jake has multiple times. He's never headlined in front of 20,000 people. He's never been the main event on a pay-per-view card or had a main spotlight fight. I don't care what Tommy says, 'no pressure' whatever, he's going to feel it on fight week.”

Flores himself is a former professional boxer who has challenged for the WBC, WBA, and IBO championships at cruiserweight and heavyweight. The now-retired boxer faced the likes of Tony Bellew, Trevor Bryan, and Danny Green. The 44-year-old trainer got his start in fighting at Julio Cesar Chavez's childhood gym and was nicknamed 'El Peligroso' (The Dangerous) due to him beating numerous opponents in sparring.

Jake Paul calls out former WBC champion boxer

Carl Froch first called out ‘The Problem Child’ in an interview with IFL TV. The former WBC super-middleweight champion said this about the former Disney star:

"I've got nothing against him at all. Just don't call yourself a professional fighter because you're not. He's just a performing clown, as they say."

Paul then responded on Twitter, telling Froch to fight Anderson Silva on his undercard to qualify for a "payday" in fighting him next.

So let’s do this, fight Anderson Silva Carl Froch mad because I made more in 1 year than he made his whole career. You want the payday. I get it.So let’s do this, fight Anderson Silva @SpiderAnderson on my next card & if you get lucky & beat him, then we can step in the ring & you make your career payday. LMK. Carl Froch mad because I made more in 1 year than he made his whole career. You want the payday. I get it.So let’s do this, fight Anderson Silva @SpiderAnderson on my next card & if you get lucky & beat him, then we can step in the ring & you make your career payday. LMK.

Carl Froch, who is now retired, competed in the super-middleweight division (175 lbs) in his boxing days. Jake Paul, on the other hand, usually fights at 185 lbs or cruiserweight. With only a difference of 10 lbs between them, this might be the next fight to make for Jake Paul.

