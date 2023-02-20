How to watch Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury? Here are the streaming details for the US, UK, Canada and Australia 

After a prolonged back and forth on social media and multiple prior cancelations, Jake Paul and Tommy Fury will finally square off against each other in the boxing ring on February 26 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Let's take a look at how fight fans around the world can tune in for the event.

Based on a report by DAZN, the fight can be purchased on ESPN + PPV in the United States. In the United Kingdom, Paul vs. Fury can be streamed exclusively on BT Sports Box Office.

Fight fans in Canada can purchase the fight on DAZN pay-per-view for CAD $ 49.99, while in Australia the event can be ordered on Kayo Sports pay-per-view.

The main card for the fight will start at 2 PM ET on Sunday, February 26 with the ring walks for the main event expected to take place around 5 PM ET. However, the timing for the main event might change depending on the length of the undercard fights.

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury are both undefeated in their careers so far. However, 'The Problem Child' boasts wins over UFC legends such as Anderson Silva, Tyron Woodley, and Ben Askren.

In comparison, 'TNT' hardly has any recognizable names on his resume. The only decent competition Fury has faced in his pro career so far is Polish boxer Daniel Bocianski, who held a record of 10-1 at the time.

Based on the data provided on ODDSCHECKER, the former Disney star is the -175 favorite for the fight against Fury (+150 underdog).

Heavyweight boxer says "entertainment" will be the real winner of the Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury fight

Former WBC heavyweight title challenger Derek Chisora believes that entertainment will be the real winner of the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury clash.

In an interview with JOE, the British heavyweight stated that regardless of who wins the contest, people will tune in for the event:

Entertainment... yeah that's the winner, entertainment. Win or lose doesn't matter, people are going to sit there and watch it."

Catch Derek Chisora's comments below:

However, Chisora believes that neither Paul nor Fury have the boxing prowess to win national or world boxing titles in the future:

"No [they won't win a national or international title in the future], that's too much asking from those boys. [There are] some killers in that game bro. You can't ask for too much like that."

Poll : 0 votes