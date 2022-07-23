Thor Bjornsson gives an update on a potential clash against Tyson Fury- "I am f***ing strong and my punches hurt"

Thor Bjornsson has given an update on a potential fight against Tyson Fury. 'The Mountain' has gone from competing in The World's Strongest Man competition and acting in Game of Thrones to pursuing a career as a boxer.

The former Strongman lost a lot of weight to get in shape, and he is now looking to further his boxing career. His last fight came against long-time rival Eddie Hall.

Hafþór J Björnsson @ThorBjornsson_ I guess technique DOES matter. Who knew 🤷🏼‍♂️ I guess technique DOES matter. Who knew 🤷🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/nyym58GH4O

'The Mountain' managed to knock his opponent down twice to secure a unanimous decision victory over Hall. Following his fight, the Iceland native called out Tyson Fury, and 'The Gypsy King', who had already announced his retirement, obliged. In a recent interview with IFL TV, the former Strongman spoke about the potential fight:

"I would gladly step into the ring, and I would gladly fight him... It would be a huge honor for me to fight the best heavyweight boxer in the world...Would I get beat? Probably, but I would not give a f**k. I would do my best, and who f***ing knows? I'm f***ing stong and my punches hurts, so it would happen — he better be ready. He can't take it easy, I'm a warrior. I'm a viking."

Tyson Fury is no stranger to hard punchers, having fought the likes of Deontay Wilder and Vladimir Klitshchko. Fury is currently retired and does not seem to truly want any fight other than a bout against Anthony Joshua at the moment.

Watch the interview below:

Tyson Fury responds to Thor Bjornsson's call-out

Tyson Fury responded to Thor Bjornsson's call-out in the most Fury manner possible. 'The Gypsy King' had just finished his workout when he posted a story aimed at Bjornsson.

The WBC heavyweight champion has not ruled out the possibility of an exhibition match — here's what he had to say to 'The Mountain':

"Just finished a brutal session, and I can only think about destroying one person: Thor! I'm coming for you, Thor. You're getting it, sucker. There's only room for one big dog, and that's me...Thor, I'm gonna come to Iceland and set about you, you big dosser."

Bjornsson looked amped as he sent a reply to 'The Gypsy King' via Instagram stories. He said he was looking forward to a "bloodbath" against the heavyweight champion.

Watch the video uploaded by Michael Benson below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn



[ @Tyson_Fury] Tyson Fury and Hafthor Bjornsson exchanging messages about a potential exhibition fight today… Tyson Fury and Hafthor Bjornsson exchanging messages about a potential exhibition fight today…[🎥 @Tyson_Fury] https://t.co/Cv6plW0Xh7

