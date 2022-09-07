"I thought he was Mike Tyson"- Tom Cruise makes the fans recall boxing's 'Baddest Man' with a jaw-dropping stunt

American movie star Tom Cruise is known for his daredevil stunts. Now, his recent stunt has made fans recall boxing icon Mike Tyson, thanks to Cruz's disturbed voice in the video.

A video of Tom Cruise standing on a moving biplane and talking to the camera has gone viral recently. The video was originally recorded to be played at CinemaCon, an annual event held for the biggest film studios in the industry. The video was shot over a canyon in South Africa while Cruise was filming for the upcoming installment of the 'Mission Impossible' franchise.

Watch the video below:

As the video went viral, fans chimed in with their thoughts on the clip. From comparing his voice to Mike Tyson to wondering how Tom Cruise is not dead, take a look at some of the fan reactions below:

"The noiiiiiseee, i thought he was Mike Tyson."

"He’s also 60 years old and still doing stuff like this!!"

"I've asked once before, and I'll ask again: How in the hell is Tom Cruise not dead?"

"Lol. He's 60 years old. What else does he have to be so cautious to live for. He's done practically all there is to do."

Will Mike Tyson step inside the ring again?

Mike Tyson was last seen inside the boxing ring back in November 2020 when he returned for an exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr. Prior to this, he was inactive for nearly fifteen years and it looks like we might not see him fight ever again.

There was a lot of speculation surrounding his potential return to the ring following his exhibition against Roy Jones Jr. At one point it looked like Tyson might even end up facing either Jake Paul or Logan Paul, however, the fight never came to fruition,

During a recent interview with NewsMax, 'Iron Mike' confirmed that he doesn't plan on returning to the ring. He said:

"The boys want to fight with me for 100 million dollars, but I think I'll never do something like that again. I wanted to do it the first time, just for fun, to have fun. Then some people took him to another level and only wanted him for financial reasons, so the fun was over."

Watch the video below:

