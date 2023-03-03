Tommy Fury calls on Jake Paul to honor pre-fight handshake purse bet

Tommy Fury is hoping that Jake Paul will make good on their handshake agreement.

'TNT' and 'The Problem Child' faced off over the weekend in Saudi Arabia. The ESPN+ pay-per-view headliner was a fight that has long been in the making, as the two were scheduled to fight on two prior occasions since 2021.

The hype led to over 500,000 fans purchasing the pay-per-view on fight night, and they surely got their money's worth. Despite heading into the contest as the underdog, Fury dominated long stretches of the fight with his jab and superior boxing skills.

Ultimately, Paul was trailing on the scorecard heading into the final frame and needed a miracle. He nearly got it in the form of a right jab that momentarily rocked Fury. However, the Brit crawled off the canvas and wound up winning by decision.

That loss could prove to be a costly one for Jake Paul. During fight week, the YouTuber proposed a winner-takes-all bet for the contest. He later presented Fury with a contract that went unsigned, but the two did verbally agree to bet their purses during a press conference.

During a recent appearance on Great Morning Britain, Tommy Fury addressed the purse bet. He stated:

"At the end of the day, we were live on TV and we shook hands. We're old-fashioned guys, so a handshake means everything to us, but let's see if he honours it or not. A handshake is as good as a contract to us."

Will Jake Paul pay Tommy Fury?

Sadly for Tommy Fury, he won't be getting any extra money from Jake Paul.

During the YouTuber's career thus far, he's loved making handshake bets with fellow fighters. For example, prior to his first fight with Tyron Woodley in August 2021, the two shook hands on a bet that the loser would follow through.

'The Chosen One' followed through on the bet after losing to Paul by a split decision. Over a year and a half later, Woodley is likely wondering why he followed through on the handshake bet because it doesn't mean much.

Tommy Fury has been calling for Jake Paul to honor the purse bet, as has his father, John Fury. But that doesn't mean the YouTuber will follow through. While Paul himself has yet to respond, his business partner, Nakisa Badarian, did.

Bidarian claimed that they had correspondence from Fury's lawyer as well as John Fury on video stating that the bet was off. If that's the case, it's an all-time bad business move made by the British trainer.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Jake Paul's manager Nakisa Bidarian responds to John Fury calling for them to pay up after his double or nothing bet with Tommy Fury… Jake Paul's manager Nakisa Bidarian responds to John Fury calling for them to pay up after his double or nothing bet with Tommy Fury… https://t.co/WXQ3oJ6cJT

