"I will fight you in any single place in this world" - Tommy Fury still hoping for Jake Paul clash

Tommy Fury is still hoping for a clash against Jake Paul.

'TNT' and 'The Problem Child' were first set to square off in December 2021. However, weeks before the fight, the Brit was forced to withdraw due to injury. Paul wound up knocking out MMA veteran Tyron Woodley who took the fight on short-notice as a replacement.

Earlier this summer, the two crusierweights were once again booked, this time for a clash at Madison Square Garden in August. Fury was again forced to withdraw shortly after the announcement, as he was denied entry into the United States.

Despite having two fights falling through, Fury hopes that he will one day face off against the YouTube star. In an interview with VIP Boxing Promotions, Fury discussed his desire and hopes to face Paul one day. He also explained that the matchup still makes sense.

Fury noted that Paul struggled to sell tickets for his recently canceled fight with Hasim Rahman Jr. The Brit believes that if he were the one in the B-Side position, the matchup wouldn't have issues selling.

In the interview, he stated:

"As you've seen in his last fight, he couldn't sell over a few thousand tickets because nobody knew his opponent. In this game you need a good dance partner and I can't say it any fairer than this, I will fight you in any single place in this world. You don't have to come to England, I'll fight you in Canada next to America, I'm not bothered."

Watch Fury's interview below:

Tommy Fury still can't enter the US

Tommy Fury has revealed that he is still not cleared to enter US.

'TNT's' scheduled rematch against Jake Paul was canceled due to his inability to make it into the United States. As Fury tells it, he attempted to board a plane to go to their kickoff press conference, but was denied entry for security reasons.

For his part, the YouTube star later said Fury's withdrawal was an excuse. 'The Problem Child' also claimed that the situation could have been resolved if the Brit had just gone to the embassy to get a work visa.

In an interview with VIP Boxing Promotions, Tommy Fury stated:

"We're trying to sort it as we speak. But everybody thinks it's just a simple process of turning up and going to the embassy but it's not. It takes time and my lawyers are on to that now, and trying to do everything they can to get this fight on."

Edited by Virat Deswal