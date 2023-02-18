Tommy Fury issues warning to "journeyman" Jake Paul over comment on his newborn daughter

Tommy Fury has issued a stern warning to his upcoming opponent Jake Paul. The two are finally set to take their rivalry into the squared circle later this month on February 26th.

As one would expect from a fight involving 'The Problem Child', mind games and trash talking have already started. In fact, it seems to have started to get personal between the two as well.

After Tommy Fury's daughter was recently born, Jake Paul made a comment on social media suggesting that she was born just in time to see her father get knocked out and the comments don't seem to have sat well with 'TNT'. Speaking about the same during an interview with BT Sport Boxing, Fury said:

"I don't know what he's trying to do to be fair. You know, he'll leave a comment on the internet thinking that's gonna do anything to me, you know? He can leave as many comments as he wants on my pictures or whatever he wants to do, nothing can save him."

Fury added:

"Jake Paul is another journey man in my career that I am gonna knockout."

Watch the interview below:

Jake Paul to receive official WBC ranking if he beats Tommy Fury

Paul might just become an officially ranked fighter by the end of the month. 'The Problem Child' has had quite the name for himself since entering the world of pro-boxing and holds an undefeated pro-record of 6-0 at the moment.

Ahead of his highly anticipated fight against Tommy Fury, it was announced by the WBC that if Jake Paul beats 'TNT', he will be officially ranked in the cruiserweight rankings. WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman announced that if Paul deserves the opportunities that every fighter has and having shown his boxing skills and a win over Fury, that will be enough to earn him a spot in the world rankings:

"Jake has dedication and respect to the sport and the WBC will not tolerate discrimination against anyone. He deserves the opportunities that any other boxer has. He demonstrated punching power and improved skills as well as a solid chin. Tommy Fury represents a clear challenge to Paul in a battle of two undefeated professional boxers."

See his comments in the press release below:

