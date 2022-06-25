When was Tommy Fury's last match?

Tommy Fury is set to take on Jake Paul on August 6 at the Madison Square Garden. The fight will take place four months after Fury's last bout on April 23.

In his last match, Tommy fought on the undercard of his brother Tyson’s WBC Heavyweight Championship defense against Dillian Whyte. The show, on April 23, 2022, itself was a resounding success with over 94,000 tickets sold for the event.

Fans had not yet filled the arena during Tommy’s fight, against 10-1 Daniel Bocianski.

Bocianski possessed a winning record, but was stopped in his last professional bout. The opponents Bocianski had faced up to that point were also not of the highest caliber, with four of his last five opponents losing their last six bouts.

As expected, 7-0 Tommy Fury added another win to his record. Fury would knock down his opponent and inflict a cut on Bocianski’s eye. Fury was in control of the bout, but was unable to stop his opponent as the fight lasted the full six rounds.

After the bout, Tommy Fury called out Jake Paul and said:

“If you want it, lets get it on, this should have been done a long time ago in December. But if you want it, I am here and ready for you and I will cut you and chop you to bits, just like I did there. Get the contract signed you bum.

"Let’s get it done for once and for all. That lad in there would have killed Jake Paul on the spot. .. Jake Paul I am going to end your career, you're a bum and you are no good. Lets get this fight done and this dust settled.”

Tommy Fury will fight Jake Paul next

Entering the bout with Jake Paul, Tommy Fury is the betting favorite. Fury has more experience as a boxer, having eight fights compared to Paul's five.

Paul, however, has stopped all of his opponents. What you can take from Paul’s KO record is up for debate as he has not fought a professional boxer. Tyron Woodley, Nate Robinson, Ben Askren, and AnEsonGib are his opponents so far. Fury’s resume is not much better as he has only fought journeymen.

The score will be settled in one of the most iconic venues in world boxing, Madison Square Garden. Paul and Fury will finally fight each other on August 6. Amanda Serrano is also set to fight on the same show.

