"I wouldn't get out of bed" - Tommy Fury responds to Jake Paul's new fight offer

Tommy Fury isn't interested in Jake Paul's most recent fight offer.

'TNT' and 'The Problem Child' were set to face off in August at Madison Square Garden in a re-booking of their ill-fated August 2021 encounter. That original booking was called off due to Fury sustaining an injury.

Their second showdown has now been called off as well, the reason being that Fury is unable to get into the United States. While it has not been confirmed, it has been speculated that he's been denied entry due to his relationship with Irish mobster Daniel Kinahan.

Due to the Brit being unable to get into the United States, Paul has moved on from his booking with Fury. The YouTuber is now set to face heavyweight prospect Hasim Rahman Jr. in August. Following the fight's cancelation, Fury took to Twitter to state that he would fight in a natural location.

In response, Paul fired back and offered the Brit the chance to fight after his outing in August. However, 'TNT' would have to take a big paycut. While their August fight was supposed to net Fury two million dollars, another booking would see him only earn 500 thousand dollars.

Tommy Fury has now responded on Twitter. The cruiserweight prospect made it clear that he's not interested in a fight that would pay him substantially less than his original offer. He then recommended that the YouTuber make a serious offer.

See Fury's response to Paul below:

Tommy Fury @tommytntfury Jake Paul @jakepaul I’m confident you are a scared little boy who doesn’t want to fight or understand business. I will pay you $500K to fight me in the UK. I will do it shortly after August 6. You accept? twitter.com/tommytntfury/s… I’m confident you are a scared little boy who doesn’t want to fight or understand business. I will pay you $500K to fight me in the UK. I will do it shortly after August 6. You accept? twitter.com/tommytntfury/s… I wouldn’t get out of bed to fight you for $500k 🤣 Let me know when you’re ready to have a serious conversation. twitter.com/jakepaul/statu… I wouldn’t get out of bed to fight you for $500k 🤣 Let me know when you’re ready to have a serious conversation. twitter.com/jakepaul/statu…

Jake Paul speculates that Tommy Fury never wanted to fight him

In an interview with ESPN, Jake Paul questioned whether Tommy Fury was afraid of him.

While it's hard to blame 'TNT' for his latest fight cancelation, it is true that he's now pulled out of two fights with the YouTuber. Many fans, as well as Paul himself, have bashed the Brit for this.

Paul has taken it a step further in regards to his thoughts on Fury pulling out of their matchup a second time. In an interview with ESPN, 'The Problem Child' questioned whether the Brit was even denied entry into the United States.

The YouTuber believes that Fury could just be afraid of him. In the interview, Paul stated:

"We don't even know if he actually got denied entry to the United States... He doesn't want the fight, he doesn't want the smoke. He sees me putting people down. He knows how strong, powerful I am."

See Jake Paul's interview below:

Marc Raimondi @marcraimondi VIDEO: @jakepaul discusses Hasim Rahman Jr., his new opponent for Aug. 6, why his adviser and brother Logan told him he shouldn't take the fight, wanting to silence critics, Tommy Fury, Nate Diaz and more youtu.be/6RWSaAiRzmI VIDEO: @jakepaul discusses Hasim Rahman Jr., his new opponent for Aug. 6, why his adviser and brother Logan told him he shouldn't take the fight, wanting to silence critics, Tommy Fury, Nate Diaz and more youtu.be/6RWSaAiRzmI

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far