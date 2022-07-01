"He just doesn't want to get KOed" - BJ Flores slams Tommy Fury for ducking Jake Paul

Jake Paul’s trainer BJ Flores has accused Tommy Fury of ducking Paul. Tommy Fury has claimed that he is unable to enter the United States and the bout is now on hold.

BJ Flores said in an interview:

“Tommy backed out last week again, then the fight was back on a couple days later. Now Tommy can’t get in the country because of what his brother did? Yeah right. He just doesn’t want to get KO’d on August 6th, period.”

Flores, in the past, has claimed that Fury is afraid of Paul's power.

The fight has been in peril since Tommy Fury claimed that he was stopped at Heathrow Airport and was unable to enter the United States of America. The former Love Island contestant revealed this in a video posted on social media, a day before the first scheduled press conference for the fight.

According to Jake Paul, all Tommy Fury needs to do is visit the US Embassy to get a visa and enter the US to fight Paul. Fury, however, has been silent and unwilling to do so, according to Paul.

Jake Paul @jakepaul Update: All Tommy Fury has to do is go to the embassy to make this fight happen. Update: All Tommy Fury has to do is go to the embassy to make this fight happen. https://t.co/J3dDDsNuMw

Tommy Fury has pulled out from fighting Jake Paul before

Before the fight was officially announced, Fury had also reportedly backed out. Once again, this was due to the issue of being unable to travel to the United States. On this occasion, it was due to the inability of Fury's brother Tyson and father John to travel to the US. The pair are allegedly part of a no-fly list issued by the US on over 600 people with links to Daniel Kinahan.

Jake Paul presented Fury with an ultimatum stating that he would not entertain a future fight if Fury did not agree to fight him. Fury agreed and the bout was then announced.

The United States treasury issued sanctions related to Kinahan in April 2021. Tommy Fury was last seen in California in May, so the sanctions appear to be unrelated.

Paul and his team believe that Fury is avoiding a bout with ‘The Problem Child’. They were scheduled to fight once before, in December 2019.

Fury also pulled out of the bout on that occasion, citing a broken rib, multiple fractures and a bacterial chest infection. He claimed that he was medically unfit to fight.

Watch Tommy Fury pull out of fighting Jake Paul for the first time:

