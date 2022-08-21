"Tried to look a bit too sexy at times" - Ben Whittaker reacts to his second professional win over an unbeaten opponent

Ben Whittaker was not completely satisfied with his performance last night against his previously unbeaten opponent, Petar Nosic.

Whittaker showcased his phenomenal speed, reflexes and boxing skills to claim a convincing six-round unanimous decision. However, the Olympic silver medallist was unable to drop Nosic or attain the second knockout of his career.

Watch the fight highlights of Whittaker vs. Nosic:

The Brit admitted in his post-fight interview that he lost focus during the fight and became too complacent.

"I switched off. I tried to look a bit too sexy at times but that's just me. All I gotta do is keep listening to my team, work behind my jab and feints and I'll be there."

This was not the first time that Ben Whittaker and Petar Nosic have shared the ring. The pair met as amateurs back in 2015 at the European Youth Championships in Poland. 'The Surgeon' defeated his former rival via a 2nd round stoppage.

Whittaker is widely considered one of the hottest young talents in boxing. He is known for his unorthodox style, exceptional athleticism and brash personality.

Ben Whittaker believes he is Britain's next boxing superstar

Whittaker is not short of confidence and believes he can become the best British boxer of all time.

Whittaker said the following in a previous interview with Sky Sports:

"I am the next superstar. Ben Whittaker, remember the name. You see the little hair with a glisten, you see the white teeth. There's nothing more to say. I will be a world champion and I will be Britain's best ever boxer."

Watch the full interview:

At the age of 25, Whittaker has a long way to go in his boxing career. Regardless, the Brit has already been compared to Roy Jones Jr. because of his highly entertaining style and natural talent.

'The Surgeon' is currently trained by Tyson Fury's trainer, Sugarhill Steward. With the Kronk style centered on always going for the knockout, Whittaker will be looking to emulate Fury's recent form in his upcoming fights.

Unfortunately, Whittaker has recently revealed that he is suffering from a shoulder injury. Therefore, the Brit is unlikely to return to the ring any time soon.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by C. Naik