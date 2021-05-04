Triller offers one-off settlement fee for those who pirated Jake Paul vs Ben Askren PPV

Triller Fight Club has offered fans who illegally pirated the Jake Paul vs Ben Askren event a chance to avoid potential fines and legal action.

Paul vs Askren was billed as one of the biggest celebrity crossover fights in recent memory, and for the most part, they managed to live up to the hype.

Triller hunts down streamers

However, recent rumors suggest that many of those who tuned in to watch did so through illegal streams instead of paying $49.99.

While illegally streaming the event may be pretty common for some fans, it doesn’t appear as if Triller has taken this all too well.

In fact, it has been announced that they will be pursuing legal action that could lead to fines in excess of $150,000, as reported by Reuters.

However, if you did illegally stream the event, that fate can be avoided by simply paying the original $49.99 that the PPV was priced at.

EXCLUSIVE Triller offers clemency to boxing fans who pirated Jake Paul bout if they pay up https://t.co/LPd94gtZD9 pic.twitter.com/QxVhDFxpCy — Reuters (@Reuters) May 3, 2021

“On April 23, 2021 Triller Fight Club filed suit in the United States District Court for the Central District of California against certain parties who participated in the unlawful sale, distribution, and/or viewing of the April 17, 2021 pay per view event known as Triller Fight Club: Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren. Under U.S. Copyright Law, each of those parties may be liable for up to $150,000 in fines, penalties and damages for each occurrence of their unlawful acts. For a limited time ending June 01, 2021, those individuals who unlawfully viewed or displayed the event but were not otherwise involved in its illegal sale or distribution are eligible to receive a one-time settlement and release for their unlawful acts, subject to providing the information requested below and making payment in full of US$49.99 via this portal.”

Some will suggest this is little more than a threat from Triller, but based on the tone, it seems they fully intend to go through with it.

If nothing else, it aligns them perfectly with UFC president Dana White in the fight against illegal streaming services.