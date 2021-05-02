Watch: Joe Rogan recaps what happened when Daniel Cormier confronted Jake Paul at UFC 261

Joe Rogan recapped what happened when Daniel Cormier confronted Jake Paul at UFC 261 on April 24th, 2021.

On an episode of the Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) podcast, comedian Andrew Santino asked Joe Rogan about the Daniel Cormier-Jake Paul altercation at UFC 261. Fans can watch Rogan’s response in the video embedded below:

Speaking to Andrew Santino, Joe Rogan stated –

“Well, he (Jake Paul) wants to make some money. He’s a very clever fellow…DC said, ‘Take my f**king name out of your mouth. I’m not a kid. I will f**k you up’. And he (Jake Paul) was like, ‘Yikes’. Look, it’s the f**king former UFC heavyweight champion of the world. That’s not what you want.”

“He (Jake Paul) is making money…Let me tell you something, dude. We were in Florida, in Jacksonville, sold-out arena, and they were all chanting, ‘F**k Jake Paul. F**k Jake Paul’. He’s filming. He’s got his phone out. He’s like, ‘Yeah!’”

Additionally, Joe Rogan explained that what Jake Paul was hearing is money. Rogan suggested that Paul knows the attention – positive or negative – would help draw more eyeballs to his brand and his boxing matches. Rogan said, “Money. He’s hearing Cha-Ching! Cha-Ching! He’s making so much money, dude. He said there was 1.5 million pay-per-view buys when he knocked out Ben Askren.”

“I don’t know if that’s true. Dana White says it’s nonsense. But maybe he doesn’t; I mean, who has the f**king receipts? If he’s telling the truth, and you know, if he’s lying, why didn’t he say 2 million? Why didn’t he say 3 million? Why say 1.5? I mean, maybe he’s telling the truth. If he’s telling the truth, they made a f**king considerable amount of money. And that’s bigger by more than double the very legitimate, three-fight, three title-fight UFC card of this past weekend – Because that apparently got 700,000 buys; granted, these are 700,000 ESPN+ verified, absolute buys. There is no bulls**t.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Joe Rogan echoed the sentiments of the vast majority of combat sports fans and experts. Rogan has questioned the veracity of the 1.5 million PPV buys. The Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren event’s PPV buys are yet to be officially verified.

Joe Rogan and Dana White both believe that Jake Paul competing in MMA wouldn’t end well for him:

Jake Paul is 3-0 as a professional boxer

Longtime UFC commentator Joe Rogan and UFC president Dana White have consistently asserted that Jake Paul competing in an MMA bout inside the octagon won’t end well for the YouTube star.

Meanwhile, Jake Paul has time and again called out many top-tier UFC fighters to fight him, albeit in the professional boxing realm and not in MMA.

Daniel Cormier online

“Imma Smack Jake Paul when I see him”



Daniel Cormier in person... 🤔 pic.twitter.com/zHnssneYBV — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) April 25, 2021

DC says if Jake Paul actually wants to fight him, fight him in MMA. Says he will go down to 205.#DCandHelwani pic.twitter.com/DF6R3Ph0SU — Jed I. Goodman (@jedigoodman) April 26, 2021