"True inspiration" - Ryan Garcia lauds 2022 NBA Finals MVP Steph Curry

Ryan Garcia showed love to Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry for recently winning the NBA 2022 Championship and the Finals MVP award.

Curry led Golden State to their fourth NBA championship since 2015, defeating the Boston Celtics in their Best-of-Seven Finals series 4-2. With another sterling season, the 6’2 guard solidified his claim as an all-time great.

In an interview with ESNews, ‘KingRy’ pointed out that despite being the “underdog” and the smaller guy on the court, Curry still managed to shine and help his team win another NBA title.

“Finals MVP Steph Curry, a true inspiration, keeps it real all the time, humble, and just likes to kick a*s on the court. So congratulations, you deserve everything that you’ve worked for.”

Watch Ryan Garcia’s full interview below:

Originally from Victorville, California, Garcia started boxing at the age of seven. Although boxing was his first love, the 23-year-old is also an avid basketball fan and hooper.

On multiple occasions, he's been seen playing ball with friends and shooting threes during his time away from boxing.

Ryan Garcia’s performance in training impresses Joe Goossen

Ryan Garcia is currently in the thick of preparations for his next fight against Javier Fortuna in July. Renowned trainer Joe Goossen was impressed by the young fighter’s performance in training camp.

In a video uploaded on Garcia’s YouTube channel, Goossen, who has previously trained the likes of Shane Mosley, Amir Khan, and Riddick Bowe, said:

"He's an incredible performer, incredible fighter. He's one of a kind and I've trained a lot of great guys, a lot of world champions. And let me tell you, he stands alone as one of the great fighters that I have ever worked with."

Watch the full vlog below:

Garcia is coming off a 12-round unanimous decision win against Emmanuel Tagoe on April 9 at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

A win against Fortuna next will not only justify Goossen’s commendations, but will also catapult the upstart fighter into the higher echelons of the heavily-stacked lightweight division. A win could also earn him a potential matchup against WBA (Regular) Lightweight Champion Gervonta Davis.

