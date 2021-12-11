Tyron Woodley reveals there is a 'rematch clause' for a third Jake Paul fight in the latest contract

Tyron Woodley will get his chance at redemption against Jake Paul on December 18 after being bested by the YouTube sensation in their first encounter. However, if 'T-Wood' were to beat 'The Problem Child' in their rematch, a third encounter may not be too far off.

Tyron Woodley recently revealed that there is a rematch clause for a trilogy fight in the contract between him and Jake Paul. The former UFC welterweight champion feels that it is only fitting to have a third fight if both fighters have a victory each. During an interview with TMZ Sports, Woodley said:

"If this fight really gets me up and is promoted the right way, then I feel like, of course, why would I go and fight somebody else? That's like him fighting Tommy Fury, that's why it surprised me... Even if you lose, why the hell would you want to go backwards? Of course I'm down for the trilogy. Yes, there is a rematch clause in there and I'm going to put that on him."

Watch the full clip of Tyron Woodley on TMZ Sports below:

'T-Wood' lost a close bout to Paul via split decision in their first encounter. A win for Woodley in the second fight would even the score, which may lead to a rubber bout.

"I'm going to look like the better conditioned fighter"- Tyron Woodley claims taking the fight with Jake Paul on short notice won't affect his conditioning

Tyron Woodley stepped up to the plate after Tommy Fury withdrew due to injury. However, Woodley promises that his conditioning will be in top shape when he steps into the ring against Paul, even though it's a short-notice fight for him.

During an interview uploaded to TheMacLife's YouTube channel, Woodley said:

"I'm going to look like the better conditioned fighter, I promise you that. When you watch this fight, it won't look like I stepped in on last minute. It won't look like he was a person who was prepared and in shape and I just jumped in... It's going to look like I'm going to be in better shape, just like it was the first time."

'T-Wood's' conditioning allowed him to go the distance with 'The Problem Child' in their first encounter. However, a $500,000 reward is up for grabs if the former welterweight champion knocks out Jake Paul. Considering the clause, this one may not go the distance, or so Woodley will hope.

Jake Paul @jakepaul



However, my balls are actually made of titanium. Just as strong as steel but 42% lighter. Lewis Simpson @LewisSimpsonMMA Tyron Woodley is making an extra $500,000 if he is able to knock out Jake Paul in their upcoming bout.



As much as people hate him, Jake Paul has got balls of steel. Tyron Woodley is making an extra $500,000 if he is able to knock out Jake Paul in their upcoming bout.As much as people hate him, Jake Paul has got balls of steel. Yes this is true.However, my balls are actually made of titanium. Just as strong as steel but 42% lighter. twitter.com/lewissimpsonmm… Yes this is true.However, my balls are actually made of titanium. Just as strong as steel but 42% lighter. twitter.com/lewissimpsonmm…

Watch the full interview with Tyron Woodley on TheMacLife's YouTube channel below:

