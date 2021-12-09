"My balls are actually made of titanium" - Jake Paul responds to fan hailing him for paying Tyron Woodley $500,000 extra for a KO win

Fans are eager to see Jake Paul take on Tyron Woodley in their much-anticipated rematch. Paul has decided to up the stakes by offering Woodley an additional $500,000 bonus if he can secure a knockout victory on December 18.

Many fans hailed the move, with one even suggesting that the YouTuber-turned-boxer has "balls of steel." In a witty response, 'The Problem Child' confirmed the financial incentive offered to Woodley and joked that his "balls are made of titanium."

His tweet was clearly intended to prove that he has the confidence to put his money where his mouth is.

"Yes this is true. However, my balls are actually made of titanium. Just as strong as steel but 42% lighter."

Jake Paul dismisses rumours of rigged contracts ahead of Tyron Woodley rematch

The first fight between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley was surrounded by the controversy of a supposed clause in Woodley's contract stating that he was not allowed to knock Paul.

However, Paul rubbished those claims during an interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani. The internet personality said:

"There’s rumors going around that everyone sort of has come to believe that my fights are rigged or I don’t allow my opponents to knock me out in the contract. It is just not true. It’s completely bulls**t. Of course all these people are going to do is try to discredit me. Because when you are at the top, that’s what happens. I just want to nip the rumors in the bud and give my opponent contractually, I’m giving Tyron an extra $500,000 if he can knock me out. It just nips the rumors in the bud and shows people that all of my fights have been real, are real and will continue to be real."

You can catch Jake Paul's full interview on The MMA Hour below:

Jake Paul was initially accused of adding a "no-knockout" clause to his earlier contract with Tyron Woodley by Bellator fighter Dillon Danis.

During the interview with Helwani, Paul revealed that he also considered the 2-0 MMA fighter as a potential replacement after Tommy Fury pulled out of their scheduled bout. However, he quickly lost interest in Danis.

“He [Dillon Danis] was always in the back of my mind. It would just be fun. But again, he’s a fat pig right now, saying sh*t, lunatic, in jail, doing whatever, causing ruckuses. I would love to knock him out but I think that one is going to happen in the streets, not in the ring.”

The fight between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley will take place on December 18 at the Amalie Arena. The two combatants have not competed since their last boxing match, which took place on August 29. 'The Problem Child' won the first fight via split decision.

