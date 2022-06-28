"I just think Usyk's too cute for him"- Tyson Fury backs Oleksandr Usyk to beat Anthony Joshua

In an interview with journalist Gareth A. Davies, Tyson Fury predicted the winner of the rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua.

Fury explained that in heavyweight boxing, all it takes to end the night is one punch. If Joshua can manage to have the stars align and land that perfect lights-out shot, then there's a chance 'AJ' could pull off the win. However, overall, Fury felt that Usyk would come out as the victor in the end:

"I just think Usyk's too cute for him, too smart, too quick. And a southpaw. And I think that with Robert Garcia trying to train him to go on the front foot, or whatever, and be aggressive will only enable Usyk to land more often on him."

Tyson added, though, that if there was a time to beat Usyk, it would be now:

"Anyone can win a fight as we've seen many, many times. And it's a good time to beat Usyk because he's been at war for however long, 18 months, or whatever. Everything is up in roar and if ever he's going to be off his ball, now would be the time, but I just think Usyk is too good of a boxer for AJ."

While Tyson Fury has notably liked to poke jabs at the rematching boxers, this time he's shown and shared some complimentary views about Oleksandr Usyk.

Watch the full interview here:

Tyson Fury states he is over boxing

In his interview with Gareth A. Davies, Tyson Fury stated that he is officially done with boxing. He recounted all the ups and downs, the retirements and comebacks, the scandals, and the experiences he dealt with during his boxing career. He explained that his retirement was final and definitive.

He stated that his position reigning unscathed and unbeaten in history was already solidified. Hence, there was nothing left that he felt he needed to do in boxing. If he were to return, it would only be for his stated price of half a billion dollars. He stated:

"I am so over it."

Fury, 33, plans to use all of the of the expereinces he gained as a boxer and apply them in his everyday life to live and enjoy it to the fullest.

Fury posted this video to his Instagram of his tour:

