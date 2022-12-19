Tyson Fury claims that Joe Joyce will make easy work of Anthony Joshua.

Backstage at his London show on tour with Goldstar events, ’The Gypsy King' once again took aim at 'AJ'. When asked about his thoughts on Joe Joyce calling out Anthony Joshua for a fight and whether that’s the fight to make, Fury said:

“I think so, I think he [Joyce] wipes the floor with Joshua anyway. But then again we’ll never see it”.

Fury also spoke of Joshua’s comments on his next fight and gave his views on 'AJ' fighting Dillian Whyte instead of him:

“Crack on, fight him [Whyte]. None of my business”

The Manchester-born heavyweight recapped his 2022 in the interview and spoke of all the highs and lows he experienced:

“I’ve got this one [London show] and another one tomorrow and then I’m done for Christmas, I’m gonna relax with the family and take some much needed time out for myself.. I’ve done a training camp, A book tour, I’ve done the afterparty tour. I’ve got a song, a Netflix series, a drink, dropped my third book, I got a dog, I’ve done a lot haven’t I? This year. Two stadium fights back to back, it’s been a very very good year”.

Tyson Fury’s 2022

The No.1-ranked heavyweight fighter, Tyson Fury, in the world capped off 2022 with a stoppage win against Derek Chisora in the third fight of their trilogy, which took place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London with around 65,000 people in attendance.

Boxing in London - Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora

Earlier this year, in April, Fury faced Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium for a mandatory defense of his WBC Heavyweight Championship. The WBC champion won by TKO in the fourth round with a huge right uppercut on Whyte.

Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte - Heavyweight Fight

Fury claimed to have retired in 2022 after his bout with Dillian Whyte. Looking back on his short retirement, he said this in an interview with BT Sport Boxing:

“After I beat Dillian Whyte in April, I really meant retirement and I swear to God I couldn’t have been more sure of something in all my life,”.

'The Gypsy King' then gave his reasons for his return and why it was crucial for him to be back in the ring again:

“For the four months I was retired, I’ve never felt so back to 2015, 2016, 2017 ever before. But I was back in that moment in that time where life was very dull, very dark and there was no way back for me. I ain’t back boxing for a belt, or back boxing for some more money, to win another five or 25 fights or to unify the division, I am boxing because of this”.

Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk is currently in negotiations and is expected to happen sometime in February or March of 2023.

