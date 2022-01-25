'You would've chinned the pair of p****s'- Tyson Fury compares prime Mike Tyson to Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk

Tyson Fury has suggested Mike Tyson would've "chinned" both Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk in his prime.

Back in September 2021, Oleksandr Usyk secured a major upset by defeating Anthony Joshua. After seeing their performance on fight night, Mike Tyson took to Twitter to ask the question whether either one of Usyk or 'AJ' could've beaten him based on their performances.

Mike Tyson @MikeTyson After watching the Joshua vs Usyk fight, maybe they had a bad day that night. From that performance do you really think they could have beat me in my prime? After watching the Joshua vs Usyk fight, maybe they had a bad day that night. From that performance do you really think they could have beat me in my prime?

Nearly four months after the tweet, 'The Gypsy King' recently took to Twitter to answer the question asked by 'Iron Mike'. While suggesting that prime Mike Tyson would've absolutely destroyed both Usyk and 'AJ', Tyson Fury said:

"@MikeTyson you would of chinned the pair of pus**s."

Tyson Fury sends a heated message to Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk

Tyson Fury is still hunting for an opponent to face after an emphatic victory over Deontay Wilder back in October 2021. While Fury's next fight remains uncertain at the moment, 'The Gypsy King' has launched a tirade against 'AJ'.

In a recently posted Twitter rant, Fury ridiculed Anthony Joshua over how he lost his titles to Oleksandr Usyk. He further suggested that he'd be the one to bring the heavyweight titles back to Britain.

He said:

"You know what I can't believe? That AJ has gone and given Ukraine all the heavyweight belts back after all my hard work of relieving him. You big useless do**er. You've let a little steroid man come up from middleweight and sat about you and take all your belts. But it's going to have to take a real British Lancaster bomber like me to go and relieve the useless little sted head of the belts and get them back to Britain. You useless. do**ers. Honestly. Bring him to me, your Gypsy King. Bring him to me and I'll put him into place. I'll relieve him of the belts again."

[📽️ Tyson Fury with a strong message for Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk today…[📽️ @Tyson_Fury Tyson Fury with a strong message for Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk today…[📽️ @Tyson_Fury] https://t.co/MZxxETUhPq

The situation surrounding the heavyweight division is full of uncertainty. While Anthony Joshua has activated his rematch clause with Oleksandr Usyk, there are rumors that he might step aside to let Fury run it with Usyk first.

Regardless of what happens, we will hopefully see 'The Gypsy King' get his highly awaited heavyweight unification bout sometime later this year against either Anthony Joshua or Oleksandr Usyk.

