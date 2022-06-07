Watch: Tyson Fury flaunts his £250,000 Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Tyson Fury has given fans a glimpse of his £250,000 Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

'The Gypsy King' is currently enjoying retirement after knocking out Dillian Whyte in the sixth round to retain his WBC Heavyweight title. Since his win, Fury has gone on a European vacation to the South of France and has been enjoying himself.

In his latest Instagram post, he gave fans a glimpse of his new car:

"Every day I’m hustling"

The song Hustlin' by Rick Ross was played in the video as he gave fans a look at his £250,000 car. Fury's car is a British Racing Green Rolls-Royce Cullinan, the first and only SUV produced by the luxury car company. The vehicle is famous among celebrities and fellow boxers alike. However, fans were trolling 'The Gypsy King' for his latest purchase.

A month earlier, Fury had posted a video of himself driving a Toyota and a Volkswagen saying material things didn't matter. This is why fans felt Fury's latest post was very hypocritical.

Other fans congratulated Tyson Fury on his latest purchase and said he earned and deserved the luxury vehicle. What fans are really waiting for is to see if Fury will return to the ring.

'The Gypsy King' is currently retired but many believe he will return to the ring to fight the winner of Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk II.

Watch his Instagram post below:

Bob Arum believes Tyson Fury will return to the ring

Top Rank CEO Bob Arum believes Tyson Fury will return to the ring. Following his win over Dillian Whyte, 'The Gypsy King' announced that he would be retiring from boxing so he can spend more time with his family and his wife. At just 33 years of age, Fury is still in his prime and far from retiring due to physical reasons.

However, he believes he has achieved everything in the sport and doesn't need to prove anything to anyone else. In an interview with Fight News, Arum spoke about Fury's retirement:

"Tyson Fury is retired and he will be retired until we come to him with the next big event and then he will unretire."

Fans will be hoping Fury returns to the ring. We will only know if the Brit will return to the ring after Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk II.

Take a look at the tweet by Michael Benson:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Bob Arum: "Tyson Fury is retired and he will be retired until we come to him with the next big event and then he will unretire." [@FightNews] Bob Arum: "Tyson Fury is retired and he will be retired until we come to him with the next big event and then he will unretire." [@FightNews]

