"You don't play boxing" - Tyson Fury issues a warning to Jake Paul as he helps Tommy Fury train for upcoming boxing bout

Tyson Fury has sent an ominous warning towards Jake Paul. The heavyweight world boxing champ posted a video of himself helping his half-brother Tommy Fury train for his upcoming clash with the YouTube star.

In the clip, 'The Gypsy King' is seen preparing the younger Fury to absorb body blows with a medicine ball. Fury captioned his tweet:

"There’s no easy way out there’s no short cut road @tommytntfury working hard in the Bay area! @jakepaul will find out the hard way that you can’t play Boxing.!! @WBCBoxing"

Paul and Fury will collide on Saturday, December 18 at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. The pair of popular up-and-comers fought on the same card in August, with both earning a unanimous decision win over former MMA fighters.

Paul defeated former UFC champion Tyron Woodley in the main event of the Showtime card, improving his record to 4-0. Meanwhile, Fury outpointed former Bellator lightweight Anthony Taylor to move to 7-0.

Both Jake Paul and Tommy Fury have a lot to prove

For the first time in his professional boxing career, Jake Paul will fight someone who's considered his equal in Tommy Fury. A huge segment of combat sports fans have been dismissive of Paul's pugilistic resume as he has only fought older, undersized non-boxers thus far.

But that changes next month as he takes on a fellow up-and-coming boxer whom he shares a weight division with. In an interview with Sky Sports, Jake Paul expressed his excitement for the upcoming showdown, saying:

"Is he actually a Fury, or will we find out that he's just a half Fury? Does he have the heart like his brother, or is he just living in the shadow of his brother. The beautiful thing about this fight is stepping into the unknown, because this is also my first time fighting a real boxer, whatever that means? He's undefeated, he's young, same age, same weight, same height, so it's really a perfect matchup. We're just going to see who worked harder, who wants it more and who has that dog inside of them."

