"I was skinny" - Tyson Fury looks back at childhood and claims no boxer can keep him down

Tyson Fury has reflected on his tough childhood and claims that there is no boxer in the world who can keep him down in a fight. Fury is scheduled to face Dillian Whyte in around a week's time at Wembley Stadium, with a record-breaking 94,000 fans expected to be in attendance. 'The Gypsy King' will defend his WBC Heavyweight Championship and undefeated record.

Fury is coming off a thrilling victory against Deontay Wilder in their trilogy bout, where he knocked out the American in the 11th round. The fight is considered one of the best heavyweight matches of all time.

Watch the fight highlights of Fury vs. Wilder 3:

Here's what Tyson Fury said in an interview with TRBoxing:

"I think when your blessed by God like me, it's hard to keep a man down. People have been trying to put me down my whole life. When I was a little kid, 10 years old, I weighed up about four stone in weight. I was very light, I was skinny. People use to put me down in school because I was stupid. People put me down because I was lanky and fat and then people said he's slow, chinless, fat."

Tyson Fury and his critics

Fury continued by talking about his career and how some of the boxing public still do not give him credit for winning a world title, suffering a mental breakdown and then returning to the top of the sport. He continued:

"Then you go and win world championships and they still put you down and then you have a mental breakdown and they put you down even worse. Then you balloon up to 400 pounds and they say 'this man is finished'. Then you come back from that and they start putting you down again. The morale of the story is life will always try and bring you down, but you shoud never give in and keep fighting."

Fury famously suffered mental issues after defeating Wladmiri Klitchsko back in 2015. After being out of the ring for three years, he made his comeback against Sefer Seferi in 2018. In the same year, he challenged Wilder and was unfortunate to claim a split decision draw.

Following a couple more fights against Tom Schwarz and Otto Wallin, 'The Gypsy King' faced 'The Bronze Bomber' for a second time and dominated the American to win the WBC belt.

Watch the full interview with Fury on TRBoxing:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Tyson Fury gives a motivational speech when asked if there is any boxer who is able to keep him down…



[📽️ @TRBoxing] Tyson Fury gives a motivational speech when asked if there is any boxer who is able to keep him down…[📽️ @TRBoxing] https://t.co/r85wDo8fhK

Edited by Allan Mathew