"What a mistake!" - Tyson Fury mocks Derek Chisora for turning down trilogy fight

Tyson Fury believes Derek Chisora made a massive mistake by not fighting him.

'The Gypsy King' announced his retirement earlier this year after a knockout win over Dillian Whyte. Almost instantly after that announcement, he began discussing a return to the ring, aided by a staredown with Francis Ngannou literally right after the retirement.

Since then, he's mostly been linked to a fight with the winner of Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua's rematch this Saturday. However, earlier this month, Fury threw fans a curveball by calling out Derek Chisora for a trilogy fight.

The two have fought on two prior occasions in 2011 and 2014, with Fury winning both. It seems that they were destined for a third and final clash; however, Chisora reportedly turned the fight down. While no official reason was given, it's believed that he wanted more cash for the showdown.

Tyson Fury has now responded to Derek Chisora on Instagram. The WBC heavyweight champion bashed 'Del Boy' for turning down the fight and stated he would never get paid as much as his team offered.

In the video, Fury stated:

"I see Derek Chisora has been having a little pop, licking his wounds after losing two million [USD]. God almighty, what a mistake. What a mistake!...Where's someone like Derek Chisora going to get offered two million [USD] again?"

Watch Fury's comments in the video below:

Is Tyson Fury retired again?

After Derek Chisora turned down the trilogy fight, Tyson Fury announced his retirement once again.

'The Gypsy King' seemingly called it quits after his knockout win over Dillian Whyte earlier this year. It was far from the first time that Fury had announced his retirement. He previously announced he was going to hang up the gloves after beating Wladimir Klitschko in 2015.

That retirement didn't stick, and Fury returned against all odds and became heavyweight champion again after defeating Deontay Wilder in February 2020. Following that victory, the 34-year-old publicly debated if he was done fighting, citing a desire to settle down in life.

Of course, he did end up fighting again, only to go through several more iterations of this pseudo-retirement process. Each time, these retirements have had less and less sticking power. Even his father, John Fury, stated that he doubted his son was retired following his win over Dillian Whyte earlier this year.

His father turned out to be correct, as Fury un-retired to challenge Chisora. As of now, he's hung up the gloves again, but if the past is any indication, that will likely change.

Check out Fury's latest retirement announcement in the piece below:

