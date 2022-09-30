"Man knows his stuff" - Tyson Fury reacts to topping Jake Paul's P4P list 

Tyson Fury shared his reaction on Instagram today to Jake Paul's pound-for-pound list. 'The Problem Child' released his P4P list on his social media handles after presenting an explanation as to why he put each player on the list. At the top of the list was 'The Gypsy King' Tyson Fury. The Brit shared his reaction via his Instagram stories saying:

"Get up there @jakepaul, man knows his stuff"

Fury and Paul have always shared a mutual respect for each other despite the fact that the American has a fierce rivalry with his younger brother, Tommy Fury. 'The Problem Child' was set to fight 'TNT' twice in the last two years and pulled out of the fight both times. 'The Gypsy King' was present during the semi-virtual press conference for the first fight and spoke about how he respects the YouTuber.

Tyson Fury recently made the news after his contract negotiations with Anthony Joshua fell through. The WBC Heavyweight Champion was supposed to fight 'AJ' in November this year. However, contract negotiations for their fight fell through and 'The Gypsy King' is now looking to fight German professional boxer Mahmoud Charr on December 3.

Take a look at the screenshot of the story uploaded by Michael Benson:

Tyson Fury wants to fight two opponents in one night on December 3

Tyson Fury is desperate to fight again before the end of the year. Ever since coming out of retirement, he has made it very clear that he would like to fight at the end of November or December. After Joshua failed to sign the contract for their December 3 showdown, Fury shifted his focus to Mahmoud Charr, who has been calling the Brit out incessantly on social media.

Tyson Fury then spoke about potentially fighting two opponents in one night, Charr and someone else, on December 3:

"Just been doing a little bit of brainstorming. December 3rd's coming, Mahmoud Charr's agreed. Why don't I fight two people in one night? Mahmoud Charr and somebody else. That would be pretty damn awesome, I'd probably be the first WBC Heavyweight Champion to have two fights in one night and that is a guranteed fact. What do you think?"

If he does decide to fight two opponents in one night, he will be the first WBC Heavyweight champion to accomplish the feat. British YouTuber turned boxer KSI accomplished something similar on August 27 when he fought and defeated two opponents in one night. The only difference was that both of his opponents were not boxers.

Take a look at the video uploaded by Michael Benson:

[📽️ Tyson Fury says he could try to have two fights in one night on Dec 3rd if the Anthony Joshua bout doesn't happen…[📽️ @Tyson_Fury Tyson Fury says he could try to have two fights in one night on Dec 3rd if the Anthony Joshua bout doesn't happen…[📽️ @Tyson_Fury] https://t.co/sBkQ9TMKPm

