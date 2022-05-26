"Gonna change the fight" - Here's the advice SugarHill Steward gave Tyson Fury in the corner against Dillian Whyte

Tyson Fury received invaluable advice from his trainer SugarHill Steward in the fight against Dillian Whyte. 'The Gyspy King' fought Whyte on April 23 at the Wembley Stadium in front of a record crowd. 'The Body Snatcher' looked to play spoiler in Fury's homecoming fight. However, Whyte could not handle the 33-year-old's speed and head movement.

In a recent video released by BT Sport Boxing, fans got to hear advice from the cornermen in between rounds. Right before the sixth round started, Fury's trainer SugarHill Steward gave him advice that changed the fight:

"The main thing is once you turn him, you're just sitting here. The man all of balance, you turn him, you gotta feint and break on him. That's gonna change the fight, when you turn him you gotta feint and break on him, you just been around here waiting. He getting too much time to breathe. When you turn him, break on him! Coz he's sitting there ready to go, one-two. One-two check out, all that shit, coz he's not ready."

Steward wanted Fury to feint and punch Whyte whenever he turned him and got him off balance. This advice helped 'The Gypsy King' land more punches, and 'The Body Snatcher' began to fatigue and lose his legs. He then ended the night with a textbook knockout with an uppercut.

Frank Warren believes Tyson Fury is too strong for Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk

Queensberry Promotions CEO Frank Warren spoke about who he thinks would win a potential fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua or Oleksandr Usyk. Joshua and Usyk are currently preparing for their rematch, and Fury's fans are eagerly following the proceedings as the winner may get to fight the WBC Champion.

In a recent interview with Seconds Out, Warren revealed who he thought would win:

"No I've gotta be honest with you, I mean obviously I'm biased but I think he's the best heavyweight in the world by far. I'd like to see him fight Joshua just to prove egotistically why I feel he's the better fighter and I also feel, you know, if he fights Usyk, again he will show that. You know, they're very similar in their styles but he's much bigger and he's much stronger... I think Tyson would be too big and too strong for him."

While Tyson Fury maintains that he's retired, perhaps the winner of Joshua vs. Usyk II can tempt 'The Gypsy King' to come out of retirement for an Undisputed title fight.

