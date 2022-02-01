Tyson Fury reflects on his journey to the top in a motivational Instagram post - "King of the world"

Tyson Fury has seen the best and worst of life in the past few years. From unified Heavyweight Champion of the world, to overweight and struggling through mental health issues, then back to being champion.

Fury is not the kind of person who knows how to quit. 'The Gypsy King', as he is so aptly named, was born to rule the boxing world with his ability, flair and charisma.

An emotional Tyson Fury took time away from trash-talking his opponents to pen an emotional message on Instagram. Here's what he said:

"king of the world but never forgot where i come from. started here in morecambe & still here. iv kept grounded and stayed true to my self, it’s a lonely place on top of the world believe in your self & follow your dreams you never know what is possible. with faith anything is possible all praise be to God #Withfaiththesizeofamustardseedwecanmovemountains."

Fury is now one of the biggest attractions in boxing and arguably the most talented heavyweight pugilist in the world. His work ethic and never-give up attitude is what separates him from the rest of the competition.

'The Gypsy King' is also a physical specimen, standing six feet, seven inches tall and weighing more than 200 pounds. However, he moves around the ring like a welterweight. His speed and head movement is unnatural for someone his size and weight.

Tyson Fury looks to put in an incredible performance for his English fans

Tyson Fury has confirmed his next fight and it will see him box in the UK for the first time in nearly four years.

His last five fights have been in the United States, but now he'll look to defend his WBC title against Dillian Whyte in front of his home crowd. 'The Gypsy King could not contain his excitement as he shared the news with his fans on Twitter.

Here's what Fury said:

"Very happy guys, purse bid, big GK is coming home, I'm coming home. Can not wait, me and Dillian are gonna put it on the line. Spartans!"

TYSON FURY @Tyson_Fury CAN NOT WAIT!!! COMING HOME CAN NOT WAIT!!! COMING HOME 🇬🇧 https://t.co/zXFQgvK3LT

Fury will be taking on another Brit, his former training partner Dillian Whyte. 'The Body Snatcher' finally gets his title shot after almost three years.

Fury will look to make a mark against Dillian Whyte so he can challenge the Unified Heavyweight Champion of the world next.

