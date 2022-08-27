Tyson Fury reportedly confirms his boxing return to face Oleksandr Usyk in an undisputed clash:- Here’s more

Tyson Fury seems to have made up his mind about re-lacing the boxing gloves. The WBC champion has reportedly instructed his promoters to notify the World Boxing Council about his resurgence. That means Fury will not vacate his world title. Instead, he looks likely to be returning for an undisputed title fight against WBA, WBO, IBF, IBO, and Ring heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk.

According to a tweet from Michael Benson of TalkSport.com, 'The Gypsy King' has already made the move, providing a lifeline to the heavyweight division. Here’s a look at the social media post.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Tyson Fury has reportedly now instructed his promoters to tell the WBC that he will not be retiring and vacating the WBC heavyweight world title. He intends to resume his boxing career, targeting the undisputed fight with Oleksandr Usyk. [According to @SkySports

Fury’s promoters-Bob Arum and Frank Warren - have also shown interest in hosting the fight. They have compared the magnitude of the matchup to that of Muhammad Ali vs. Joe Frazier, sending several fans into a frenzy.

As per the claims, the fight is close to being official with the venue yet to be decided. Oleksandr Usyk initiated the process as he called out Tyson Fury after beating Anthony Josua for the second time in a row. Usyk also vowed to snatch away Tyson Fury’s unbeaten record.

Meanwhile, Fury hasn't shied away from boasting about his confidence either. That being said, ‘The Gypsy King’ has demanded $500 million for the potential fight against Oleksandr Usyk. According to Fury, he doesn't need to fight Usyk and hence only the big payday can lure him to come out of retirement.

Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk needs to happen for the fans

32-0- 1 as a professional, Fury will arguably go down as the greatest heavyweight of the generation. However, an undisputed title win will clear all doubts regarding that. ‘The Gyspy King’ and Oleksandr Usyk would be one win away from creating history if they confirm a fight between each other.

Lennox Lewis was the last heavyweight champion to have held the undisputed status. A successor to his legacy will be extremely enriching for both men. Usyk is currently a threat to the entire heavyweight division and only Fury seems capable of weathering his storm. So, the fight between the two might be the most important one for the heavyweight division at the moment.

