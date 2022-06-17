"I am not coming back for boxing" - Tyson Fury justifies his "ridiculous" demand of $500 million 

Tyson Fury recently said he would return to action for a whopping $500 million, which was quite a surprising number. In his most recent win against Dillian Whyte, Fury earned over $30 million before announcing his retirement.

Still the WBC Heavyweight Champion, Fury seemed adamant about his decision to hang the gloves. However, he teased his chances in exhibition matches. Fury also hinted at fighting for the undisputed title fight against the winner of Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk 2.

While it seemed to confuse several people, ‘The Gypsy King’ justified his demand of $500 million. Tyson Fury exclusively connected with Piers Morgan alongside his wife, Paris. The boxer said:

“I put out a ridiculous number today. I said I would come back for half a billi. Half a billion pounds. That’s $500 million. So if that’s not ridiculous enough to believe I am not coming back for boxing. I don’t know what is.”

Despite these claims, it’s bizarre to write Fury away from the scene. He has shown an interest in exhibition fights with UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou being a front runner.

Fury can also slide into the WWE scene, where he has already had an impact. Hence, there are several ways through which Tyson Fury can continue to be active in the combat sphere.

No More professional fights for Tyson Fury?

In the latest interview, Fury denied having any chance of fighting professionally. However, he has thrown variant perceptions about his return and the recent interview wasn't an exception.

Fury has already backed Oleksandr Usyk to beat Anthony Joshua in the re-match, citing himself as the only person to solve the heavyweight circus.

Watch Fury's KO win over Whyte below:

‘The Gypsy King’ looked flawless in his last fight. He didn't appear to have lost his prime, especially after knocking out Deontay Wilder and Dillian Whyte consecutively.

Frank Warren has also been vocal about wanting to stage another fight with him.

Fury has also become a PPV star and one of the biggest names in boxing today. Be it in the USA or Europe, ‘The Gypsy King’ has been a marketable athlete all across the globe. So there are several reasons to believe that we may not have seen the end of Fury.

