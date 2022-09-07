"Take it or leave it" - Tyson Fury reveals purse split for potential fight against Anthony Joshua 

Tyson Fury has revealed the purse split for his potential fight against Anthony Joshua.

A few days ago, 'The Gypsy King' called out 'AJ' for a fight with the WBC Heavyweight title on the line after Oleksandr Usyk said he would not be available to fight again this year. The Ukrainian picked up a few injuries during his rematch against Joshua on August 20.

After 'AJ' accepted the challenge on Twitter, fans bombarded Fury with questions about what the purse split for the fight would be. In a recent video uploaded to Twitter, 'The Gypsy King' decided to answer the burning question:

"Hi guys, quick one, I'm being bombarded with messages on how much am I gonna pay 'AJ'. And everyone saying 80-20, 70-30, 75-25, the actual answer is, I've offered him 60-40, forty percent of this amazing fight because I want this fight to happen. He doesn't have any excuses now not to take it."

He continued:

"He can't say I've lowballed him, I've offered him 20 percent, 30 percent, I've offered the people 40 percent. Take it or leave it, let's go, boom."

Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua is a fight that boxing fans have wanted to watch for years: an all-British battle for the undisputed title.

However, Oleksandr Usyk played spoilsport and dethroned 'AJ'. Nevertheless, the fight will still be massive considering the fan following both fighters have, especially in the UK.

Take a look at the video uploaded by Fury:

Tyson Fury will not be fighting Oleksandr Usyk this year

Tyson Fury has confirmed that he will not be fighting Oleksandr Usyk this year.

The Ukrainian recently defended his Unified Heavyweight titles for the first time against Anthony Joshua. Following the fight, he called out Fury for an undisputed title fight. The Brit currently holds the only other title in the division.

In a recent interview with BT Sport's Ariel Helwani, Fury revealed that 'The Cat' will not fight this year:

"Now he's running scared like a little b**ch, [that's] what he is. Says he wants to fight next year, he's got some injuries from that sparring contest that he had. So, I can't really do much about it."

'The Gypsy King' initially claimed to have been in retirement, but walked back those plans ahead of a potential fight against Usyk. Now that the Ukrainian is out of the picture, at least for this year, he has shifted his focus to the 'AJ' fight.

Take a look at the interview below:

Edited by Harvey Leonard