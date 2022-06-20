Tyson Fury recalls his phone conversation with John Fury after beating Deontay Wilder 

Tyson Fury spoke to his father immediately after his win over Deontay Wilder in their second fight. The conversation between 'The Gypsy King' and 'Big John' Fury was released by iFL TV.

'Big John' can be heard saying:

"You're the best fighting man I've seen in me whole entire life."

Tyson Fury replied:

"I was too strong for him dad, I was 40-pound heavier than him. Everyone was thinking what's he doing at this high weight 272 pounds, I was 19 stone 4 tonight, solid. Did it look good on the telly?"

John Fury responded:

"It was the best I've ever seen in me life. You couldn't write it, you've done it, you've equalled Muhammad Ali's achievements. But let me tell you son, it was some performance, I'm still shaking. Listen, take your care, love you son, well done. Take the best of care, God bless you, thank you."

Fury vs. Deontay Wilder II took place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The fight was off to a pretty even start but slowly, 'The Gypsy King' began taking control. He dropped his opponent twice in the fight before the seventh round, when 'The Bronze Bomber's corner threw in the towel.

Watch the video posted by ESPN Ringside on Twitter below:

Tyson Fury says it will take half a billion to get him out of retirement

Tyson Fury announced his retirement following his fight against Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium on April 23rd. Fury produced a stunning sixth-round knockout against his mandatory WBC challenger and retained his title. Following the fight, as he had promised before, he announced his retirement so he could spend more time with his family.

In a recent video posted to his Twitter, 'The Gypsy King' spoke about what it would take to bring him out of retirement:

"Just a quick message to let everybody know that I, 'The Gypsy King', am happily retired. But to get me out of retirement, considering I don't need the money and I don't need the aggravation. It's gonna cost these people half a billi [Billion], Five hundred."

Although he has reiterated many times that he will not return to the ring, his father John Fury and wife Paris Fury believe he may return if he gets to fight Anthony Joshua or Oleksandr Usyk for all the belts at heavyweight.

Watch the video below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far