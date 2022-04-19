Dillian Whyte downplays Tyson Fury's mind games- "He can't get in my head"

Dillian Whyte believes Tyson Fury cannot get in his head and is completely focused on their fight this Saturday.

Fury and Whyte are scheduled to clash at Wembley Stadium with a record-breaking 94,000 people expected to attend. 'The Gypsy King' will defend his WBC Heavyweight Championship and undefeated record against the Brixton boxer.

'The Body Snatcher' chose not to take part in the promotion of the fight when it was initially announced. But this has not stopped Fury from engaging in his usual trash talk and playing mind games with his hard-hitting opponent.

Here's what Whyte said in an interview with BT Sport:

"He can't get in my head, he's just going to find a lot of disturbence in there, so I don't give a f***

It remains to be seen if Fury's trash talk has had any effect on Whyte's focus. 'The Bodysnatcher' is likely to appear at the final press conference and will come face-to-face with his 6ft 9in opponent.

Dillian Whyte is looking forward to fighting Tyson Fury

Dillian Whyte continued by stating that he is not worried about the last week before the fight and is determined to defeat 'The Gypsy King'.

"The fight is done, everything is done, everything is contractually signed. Getting in there and having a fight for the World Heavyweight Championship because kids like me shouldn't be where I am. I'm far from where I want to be, I'm not comfortable, I'm not content, I'm still hungry and I still got so much fire in my belly. So Im gonna get in there, put on a good fight and win the title."

Whyte is the clear underdog going into Saturday's bout. The bookies heavily favor Fury, who is widely considered the best heavyweight in the world. Regardless, Whyte has waited more than 1000 days for his world title shot and has displayed that he has one of the most destructive left hooks in the division.

