"Show the world how good I am" - Tyson Fury planning to fight southpaw against Dillian Whyte

Tyson Fury is so confident he will win against Dillian Whyte that he is thinking of fighting him in a southpaw stance. Fury posted a video of himself sparring with his father John Fury and captioned the post saying:

"Great work with poppa bear pads working out for the bum white. probs gonna do southpaw this fight just to show the world how good i am vs White feathers."

Take a look at the video:

A southpaw stance is usually what left-handed boxers prefer. This means you stand with your right leg in front and your left leg behind. This way, left-handed people use their left hand for power punches, and their lead hand, in this case the right hand, for jabs and short punches. However, 'The Gypsy King' is a traditionally orthodox fighter, since he is right-handed.

Many boxers who are comfortable using both stances often switch in the middle of their fights to confuse their opponents. However, what Tyson Fury is suggesting is that he doesn't even need his dominant hand to beat Dillian Whyte. If he does end up fighting as a southpaw and winning, it will bith disrespect Whyte and showcase Fury's skills.

Tyson Fury reacts to Jimmy Carr's controversial comment on gypsies

'The Gypsy King' gave his opinion on the recent Jimmy Carr controversy. Comedian Jimmy Carr recently got into some hot water over comments he made on gypsies. Fury reacted to his comments saying:

"I don't really have any comments about what people do or say. Because one, I'm not a sheep and two, I don't jump on board when someone's down. Probably has enough sh** going on in his life at the moment. So he doesn't need me, 'The Gypsy King' to jump on board that boat. 'Oh my god this guy should be kicked out of TV,' I am not that person, you're asking the wrong person."

Take a look at the interview:

Fury gave a very honest answer and did not look to jump onboard the 'cancel Jimmy Carr' train. Fury remains focused on his sport and honing his skills over drama and politics. This is one of the many reasons why he has become such a fan favorite in recent years.

