Tyson Fury seemingly loses out to 20-year-old in local soccer club takeover deal

Tyson Fury will seemingly not be able to purchase the ownership rights of Morecambe Football Club due to Sikh entrepreneur Sarbjot Johal being tipped to buy the League One side.

The British boxer recently told talkSPORT that he was offered the opportunity to buy the soccer club and that he already owns its training facilities:

“I’ve been offered to buy Morecambe Football Club. I own all the training facilities anyway and the training gym. So who knows? You might be looking at a football club owner.”

Tyson Fury recently sponsored the club’s kit, with his logo appearing on the shorts of first-team players. The “Shrimps” are currently in 22nd place in League One, the third tier of professional league football in England.

Sarbjot Johal was spotted in the director's box for Morecambe’s 5-0 win at home against Burton Albion this past Saturday. On Wednesday, he shared reports of his takeover of the club on his Instagram stories.

Johal has been listed as the chairman of a company called Sarb Capital, a private equity firm, since January 2022. On Companies House, Johal is recorded as a director of Vitanic Limited, a beverage and holding company.

Morecambe issued a club statement in response to the speculation on their ownership on Wednesday:

“At this point, we are not in a position to comment as it would be inappropriate to do so, should any sale be completed, we will share this with supporters at the right time.”

Morecambe was bought by by London-based Bond Group Investments in 2018. Their financial woes are said to have begun when co-owners Jason Whittingham and Colin Goldring purchased Premiership rugby union side Worcester Warriors in addition to already owning the football club.

Tyson Fury in soccer

WBC Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has been a soccer fan since childhood and is a supporter of his boyhood club, Manchester United.

Manchester United v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Tyson Fury offered a stern warning to the players of Manchester United last season due to their lackluster performances in the English Premier League. He said this via his Instagram:

“We’re absolutely getting smashed out there, and partly I think it’s because the players… no disrespect to any of youse… but it doesn’t seem to me like you’re digging deep to win these games, like you’re just happy to get through and whatever happens, happens. I think me and Patrice Evra’s gotta come down to the training and give you some of that and give you the hard word, what you need. See you all soon, be prepared.”

Check out the full video below:

Poll : 0 votes