"Blown-up middleweight can’t take body shots" - Tyson Fury shows Anthony Joshua how to beat Oleksandr Usyk

Tyson Fury has released a video showing Anthony Joshua how to fight Oleksandr Usyk.

Joshua and Usyk are set to fight on August 20 at the Jeddah Superdome in Saudi Arabia. 'AJ' is looking to win the titles back from 'The Cat', who dethroned the Brit in September last year.

In a video posted on Instagram, 'The Gypsy King' showed his foe how he can beat the Ukrainian:

"Just another random Tuesday night, with @bodypuncher @paffensportboxing this is how @anthonyjoshua needs to attack @usykaa body! I know the blown up-middleweight cant take body shots @gypsykingofficialmerchandise"

Tyson Fury tried out the new Paffen Sport Boxing equipment he received with trainer Andy Lee at his home gym. He made Lee wear a body protector and fired off multiple body shots as his son watched from outside. By the end, Fury's assistant trainer exlaimed that he would be dead if he wasn't wearing the body protector.

Despite stating that he is currently retired, Fury has been training every day, going on runs with Joseph Parker and training in the gym. Fans believe that the WBC Heavyweight Champion will return to the ring for one penultimate fight against Anthony Joshua.

Tyson Fury mocks Dereck Chisora after failed fight

Tyson Fury mocked Dereck Chisora for turning down a trilogy fight against him.

Following his win against Dillian Whyte, 'The Gypsy King' announced his retirement. However, he recently called out Chisora for a surprise fight. Fury said 'War' asked for more money and wanted to make other changes to the contract, which is why the fight fell through.

In an Instagram story, 'The Gypsy King' mocked his fellow Brit, saying:

"I see Derek Chisora has been having a little pop, licking his wounds after losing two million quid. God almighty, what a mistake. What a mistake!...Where's someone like Derek Chisora going to get offered two million again?"

Fans are now wondering whether this means Fury has gone back into retirement or whether he will fight again. 'The Gypsy King' recently vacated his Ring Magazine title, which will be contested by Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk on August 20.

