Tyson Fury tries to kick a taxi while intoxicated on a day out with his father John Fury

Tyson Fury is currently enjoying his time off from boxing and is traveling Europe with his family. 'The Gypsy King' is currently in France enjoying his time on boats and yachts, and roaming the streets of Southern France. In a recent video captured by a bystander, 'The Gypsy King' can be seen intoxicated and struggling to walk, with his father John Fury helping him.

Fury walked to a taxi standing at a stop sign and asked to be dropped somewhere. The taxi driver reportedly refused to accept the ride, and the 33-year-old got agitated and tried to go kick the taxi. His father held him back before he could kick the car. The WBC Heavyweight Champion of the world nearly fell over as he tried hitting the car.

Take a look at the video:

Le retour de Boxe Anglaise News @RetourNews Tyson Fury est en vacances à Cannes, complétement bourré un taxi refuse de le prendre !



Tyson Fury announced his retirement after his fight against Dillian Whyte. The WBC Heavyweight Champion put on a masterclass against his mandatory challenger at Wembley Stadium on April 23rd and retired because he wanted to spend more time with his family, especially his wife, to whom he had promised that he would hang up the gloves.

Despite his retirement, Fury continues to train and many believe that a fight against Anthony Joshua may lure him out of retirement.

Eddie Hearn believes Tyson Fury will not retire

The Matchroom Boxing Chairman believes that Tyson Fury will not stay retired. Eddie Hearn is just one of the many boxing personalities that believes the 33-year-old will not stay retired for too long. In a recent interview with IFL TV, he spoke about how an undisputed title fight would be enough to lure him out of retirement:

“He doesn’t have to retire he doesn’t have to give them a decision as to when his next fight is just yet. He has just boxed. Everything is done properly but of course we all know he is not retiring. So I expect him to fight the winner of Joshua-Usyk in December.”

It will be interesting to see if 'The Gypsy King' remains retired or if he gets tempted into fighting his long-time rival Anthony Joshua. 'AJ' is currently preparing for his rematch against Oleksandr Usyk. The winner of the fight will mostly challenge Fury for the WBC title and look to become the Undisputed Heavyweight Champion.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman has suggested that they could stage a tournament to determine a new WBC heavyweight champion if Tyson Fury does retire and vacate. This the current top eight in the WBC rankings… [ @SkySports WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman has suggested that they could stage a tournament to determine a new WBC heavyweight champion if Tyson Fury does retire and vacate. This the current top eight in the WBC rankings… [@SkySports] https://t.co/C6CZqp9X1l

