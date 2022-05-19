"You're not retiring" - Eddie Hearn dismissive of Tyson Fury's retirement claims

Tyson Fury will not retire, according to Matchroom Boxing Promoter Eddie Hearn. Hearn believes Tyson will face the winner of the rematch between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk.

Hearn claimed that he can convince Fury to fight the winner of Joshua-Usyk II. It was initially unclear whether the rematch between Usyk and Joshua would take place due to the ongoing situation in Ukraine. Now that the fight has been confirmed, Hearn thinks a lucrative unification bout is enough to tempt Tyson Fury:

“He doesn’t have to retire he doesn’t have to give them a decision as to when his next fight is just yet. He has just boxed. Everything is done properly but of course we all know he is not retiring. So I expect him to fight the winner of Joshua-Usyk in December.”

After 'The Gypsy King' knocked out Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium in front of 94,000 fans, he said that he would retire. The unbeaten Lineal Heavyweight Champion of the world said that he promised his wife that he would retire. Fury has said that he would retire throughout the later stages of his career, including after Fury-Wilder III.

Tyson Fury has retired and comeback numerous times

After ‘The Gypsy King’ overcame the odds to dethrone Wladimir Klitschko, he did not fight for another three years. Fury was ‘almost at breaking point’ and ‘medically unfit’ after he became the heavyweight king of the world.

Fury had then intended to make a comeback in December 2016. The comeback trail was shortlived, however, as the British Boxing Board of Control suspended Fury pending an investigation into anti-doping violations and health concerns. Fury would then retire from boxing once again.

In 2018, Fury returned and later challenged WBC World Heavyweight Champion Deontay Wilder. Fury was knocked down twice during the bout and it looked like he was out. The fight was controversially scored as a draw, with many observers believing Tyson Fury deserved to win the bout.

Wilder and Fury would then have a rematch in 2020. Fury let trainer Ben Davison go for the rematch and instead teamed up with SugarHill Steward. Steward transformed ‘The Gypsy King’ into a knockout artist. Fury knocked out Wilder in the 2nd and 3rd fights between the pair. The streak then continued as Fury knocked out Dillian Whyte in his last fight.

Thus, fans believe Tyson Fury is at the peak of his career and are eager to see a unification bout with the winner of Joshua-Usyk II

