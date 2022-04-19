Bob Arum will not attend Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte as he recovers from Covid symptoms

Mild Covid symptoms will keep legendary boxing promoter Bob Arum from attending this week's highly anticipated heavyweight bout between Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte.

'The Gypsy King' will be taking on 'The Body Snatcher' on April 23 at Wembley Stadium to defend his WBC and The Ring heavyweight titles. The bout is set to break all attendance records in the history of British boxing as approximately 94,000 people are expected to be in attendance come fight night.

However, Bob Arum, who has been promoting Tyson Fury alongside Frank Warren, won't be in attendance. As reported by boxing journalist Michael Benson, the 90-year-old promoter is recovering from mild symptoms of Covid. Benson took to Twitter to reveal the same and said:

"Bob Arum has revealed that he will be unable to attend Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte on Saturday night as he is recovering from mild COVID symptoms."

Check out the post below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Bob Arum has revealed that he will be unable to attend Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte on Saturday night as he is recovering from mild COVID symptoms. Bob Arum has revealed that he will be unable to attend Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte on Saturday night as he is recovering from mild COVID symptoms.

Tyson Fury claims it is hard to keep him down

'The Gypsy King' has reflected on his childhood and suggested that it is hard to keep him down. Fury has had a remarkable career so far and has fought through many adversities to be where he is today. In 2015, he defeated Wladimir Klitschko to mark the biggest win of his career.

However, Fury suffered with depression soon after and gained a considerable amount of weight up until 2018 when he decided to make a comeback. 'The Gypsy King' has since made a remarkable return to the ring and became the heavyweight champion of the world.

Taking a look back at his journey over the years, Tyson Fury suggested that people have been trying to put him down since his school days. However, nothing has been able to do the same yet. During a recent interview with TRBoxing, Fury said:

"I think when your blessed by God like me, it's hard to keep a man down. People have been trying to put me down my whole life. When I was a little kid, 10 years old, I weighed up about four stone in weight. I was very light, I was skinny. People use to put me down in school because I was stupid. People put me down because I was lanky and fat and then people said he's slow, chinless, fat."

Watch Fury's interview with TRBoxing below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Tyson Fury gives a motivational speech when asked if there is any boxer who is able to keep him down…



[📽️ @TRBoxing] Tyson Fury gives a motivational speech when asked if there is any boxer who is able to keep him down…[📽️ @TRBoxing] https://t.co/r85wDo8fhK

Edited by Phil Dillon