Bob Arum of Top Rank and Frank Warren of Queensbury promotions, both promoters of Tyson Fury, are reportedly awaiting an offer from Saudi Arabia for the Undisputed Heavyweight title unification bout as per Boxingscene.

In any case that the offer is not sufficient, the promoters will look to move the fight to Wembley in London, Bob Arum told Boxingscene:

“Everybody agreed that if [Saudi Arabia’s] offer comes through and it’s real, that’s how we’ll go, If not, we’ll do the fight at Wembley.”

The fight between Oleksandr Usyk, the unified WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight titleholder and WBC champion Tyson Fury has reportedly been agreed on both sides. However, should the fight be moved to Fury’s home country of England, a renegotiation will be in order regarding percentages. Arum added:

“The fighters have agreed to fight, I spoke to Frank Warren. We’re giving them until [this] week to come with their offer, which I believe we’ll get. If we don’t, then we’re gonna do the fight at Wembley. And then we’d have to talk about the percentages because Usyk wants 50-50. That’s not right if the fight’s at Wembley because there will be 95,000 Brits at the fight and big Brit pay-per-view money, so Tyson deserves the lion’s share.”

Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury trade jabs on social media and interviews

Edging closer to the highly anticipated heavyweight title fight, the two heavyweight champions have engaged in a verbal spar ever since Tyson Fury’s call out of Usyk in his post-fight interview after defeating Derek Chisora. The British heavyweight has branded Usyk “The Ukrainian Rabbit”, while the Ukrainian southpaw calls his future opponent nicknames like “Belly” and “Borracho”.

‘The Gypsy King’ further elaborated his reasoning for giving the Simferopol-born heavyweight champion the nickname of “Rabbit”, he said in his post-fight press conference:

“I don’t know he [Usyk] just looks like a rabbit doesn’t he? He’s got two eyes that are a bit far apart facing opposite ways, and he’s got a big gap in his like a rabbit so without disrespecting him, he’s a ugly little chavvie isn’t he? And he looks like a rabbit. I think me dad nicknamed him the rabbit and I’ve nicknamed myself the farmer. So the farmer will skin the rabbit and put him in a rabbit pie and eat him up for breakfast”.

Check out Usyk's comments below (18:02):

Poll : 0 votes