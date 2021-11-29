"It's a bad, bad thing to be a green eyed monster" - John Fury blasts Eddie Hearn for recent 'jealous bullsh*t'; says will 'bury' him for discrediting the Fury name 

John Fury has slammed boxing promoter Eddie Hearn for his recent comments. Hearn criticized Fury for his remarks at a recently concluded press conference for the much anticipated Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury boxing bout.

John Fury took to Instagram to post a video of himself confronting Eddie Hearn about his derogatory remarks. Fury, who is WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury's father, explained the reasoning behind his words at the press conference of Tommy Fury vs. Jake Paul and said that the fight game is unforgiving and unfiltered. He said:

"Eddie Hearn mentioned the Furys again, saying that, specially this Fury, is embarrassing, distasteful, disrespectful. Listen mate, when you live in a glass house like an aeroplane, and you are throwing boulders at people, you expect one to land back at your head anytime, mate. And you do live in a glass house mate, so be careful what do you say about all this, look in the mirror and have a long hard think about your own life before you call others... So say nice things about the Furys because John Fury will bury you. I'll bury you... So stop with this jealous bullsh*t, because it's a bad, bad thing to be a green-eyed monster."

Watch John Fury's full reaction towards Eddie Hearn's comments below:

As he's known to do, John Fury did not hold back and went all guns blazing at Jake Paul during the conference. The event, hosted by Frank Warren, attracted mainstream attention and saw the Fury family take center stage.

Watch the full press conference below:

Eddie Hearn discredited the recently concluded press conference between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury in an interview with iFL TV. The British boxing promoter expressed his opinion of the press conference and said:

"I thought it was disgusting, to be honest with you. You got the younger generation watching there, and I actually felt for Frank Warren because I've been there I know how cringe that is, [when I was] with KSI and Logan Paul. Frank was embarrassed. The language was terrible... It was disgusting, it was tasteless... And [I'm] over the moon that I'm not involved with [this event]."

Watch Eddie Hearn's full interview below:

BT Sport put out a statement after the press conference for John Fury's X-rated remark about Jake Paul's girlfriend

BT Sport were forced to apologize to fans and the global boxing community after John Fury unleashed an offensive rant about Jake Paul's girlfriend, Julia Rose.

Jake Paul, who was present virtually at the press conference, was also constantly engaged in a back-and-forth with Tommy and Tyson Fury along with their father, John Fury. The apologetic statement was released on BT Sport's boxing handle on Twitter.

Here's the controversial statement from John Fury:

