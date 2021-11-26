What did Tommy Fury say about Jake Paul "rigging" his boxing contracts?

Tommy Fury and Jake Paul were recently involved in a press conference ahead of their upcoming boxing match.

Paul, a YouTube superstar, has been accused of insisting on provisions in his past fight contracts that prohibited his opponents from knocking him out. Despite denying the allegations, the matter was again brought up at their conference by his next opponent.

Speaking about Jake Paul allegedly "rigging" his boxing contracts, Tommy Fury said:

“When his fights aren’t rigged, he can’t win, Let’s be truthful here. When the fights aren’t rigged and set up, he loses... Let’s be honest. I’m not a UFC fighter, I’m not a YouTuber, I’m not a basketball player, I’ve been doing this my whole life... Come December 18, you’re going to have a funny look at the team around you because they’ve got you into a world of trouble my friend... I’m not going to say too much because you’re the type of person that would pull out. I can see what you are.”

Dillon Danis, an MMA fighter and Conor McGregor's teammate, recently claimed that the contract Tyron Woodley signed for his fight against Jake Paul prevented Woodley from knocking 'The Problem Child' out.

Paul, in his earlier matches, defeated fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib, retired basketballer Nate Robinson, retired mixed martial artist Ben Askren and former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

However, with Tommy Fury, who has a 7-0 record as a professional boxer, Paul can expect a tougher fight.

Catch the Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury: UK Press Conference below:

The match between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury is scheduled to take place on December 18 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Ben Askren praises Jake Paul for his boxing

In a recent interview with Lex Fridman, Ben Askren, who lost to Jake Paul earlier this year, gave his opinion on the internet star's victory over Tyron Woodley.

"So the thing I said when I went in to fight him [Jake Paul] is maybe he's good or maybe he's not. We really have no idea to this point, you know. I knew that Tyron was a lot better in boxing than I was. And so I thought that there is a good likelihood that Tyron beats him up but there is a chance that Jake is kind of good at this. I think what played out is he's kind of good at it. And if you saw the way I saw it, he was still impressive in his showing and he has obviously put a lot of time into it. So, he's not bad, I'll say that much."

While Ben Askren may not be a fan of Jake Paul, it looks like he has developed some respect for 'The Problem Child' since they met in the squared circle.

Catch Ben Askren's full interview with Lex Fridman below:

