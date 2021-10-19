"He was not allowed to knockout Jake Paul" - Dillon Danis makes bold claim about Tyron Woodley vs. Jake Paul fight

Dillon Danis has claimed that the contract Tyron Woodley signed for his fight against Jake Paul prevented Woodley from knocking Paul out.

“Tyron Woodley, from what I heard, had it in the contract that he was not allowed to knock out Jake Paul... I swear, when he was against the ropes, I swear – yeah, that’s why when he [Jake Paul] was against the ropes, he [Tyron Woodley] didn’t hit him. I’m telling you right now. It was in his contract where it said you’re not allowed to knock him out.”

During an appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Bellator star Dillon Danis opened up on multiple topics, including his long-running feud with YouTube megastar and boxing wunderkind Jake Paul.

Helwani asked Danis why his boxing match against Jake Paul didn’t come to fruition earlier this year. The Bellator fighter responded by explaining that his knee injury issues and Paul’s refusal to wait ultimately resulted in their grudge match falling apart.

Jake Paul faces a dangerous challenge in his next boxing outing

With Dillon Danis still recovering from his injury issues and a Tyron Woodley rematch appearing to be on the back burner for now, Jake Paul is on a collision course with another one of his rivals.

The social media influencer defeated Tyron Woodley via split decision in August. Riding high on this victory, Jake Paul is expected to face longtime rival Tommy Fury next. Tommy is the younger brother and sparring partner of heavyweight boxing icon Tyson Fury. Unlike the smaller Woodley, he’s closer in size and weight to Paul.

Furthermore, ‘TNT’ is a more experienced pugilist than Jake Paul. This has led many to hail him as the biggest threat to the YouTuber in his short boxing career thus far. The Paul-Fury fight is rumored to be taking place at the end of this year. A specific date hasn’t been announced as of yet.

