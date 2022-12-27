Oscar De La Hoya took to his Instagram to post a video of him shadow boxing in which he showcased some unreal looking abs. His caption read:

“2023 is about peace and freedom. Changes in life are not easy when you decide you wanna better yourself. I'm getting ahead and working out my mind, body, and soul starting NOW!!! FYI,I I had to run to the restroom after my workout because I ate 9 TAMALES”

De La Hoya in the press

The former world champion made headlines when he said that he thought Ryan Garcia was making a “big mistake” skipping his tune-up fight before facing Gervonta ’Tank' Davis.

“I strongly believe (skipping the tune-up) is a big mistake. But we all we have to do is wish him the very best and tell him to stay in shape, stay in the gym, continue training, sparring, stay focused and prepare for the big day.”

Check out the full interview below:

The 49-year-old former fighter owns and manages the Golden Boy promotions that promote Ryan Garcia and his fight cards. Post-boxing, the multiweight world champion set his sights on new talent in the boxing world and founded the company in 2002. Since then, the promotion has been home to several world champions such as Canelo Alvarez, Patrick Teixeira, and Marlen Esparza.

De la Hoya has even been hinting at boxing again with a recent Instagram post with the caption reading:

“Should I do it one more time?"

Many fans urged him on, with Irish boxer Gary 'Spike' O'Sullivan even offering up a fight to the golden boy promoter. He said:

"Looking great Oscar, if you're looking for a dance partner I'd be honoured to share the squared circle with you”.

De La Hoya's accomplishments include winning 11 world titles in six different weight classes, including the lineal championship in three weight classes. He is ranked as the 38th best boxer of all time, pound for pound as per BoxRec.

