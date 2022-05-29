Video: Fans rush to take cover as active shooter situation reportedly arises outside Gervonta Davis vs. Rolando Romero

Fans who came to witness the boxing match between Gervonta Davis and Rolando Romero went into panic mode after they reportedly heard gunshots being fired outside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Fans were leaving the arena when they found out about an active shooter situation which caused them to rush back inside.

In a scary video captured inside the arena, people can be seen running helter-skelters inside the Barclays Center in a bid to take cover.

Watch the clip below:

Four-time Grand Slam singles champion Naomi Osaka was also present at the Barclays Center to witness the Showtime pay-per-view boxing event. The tennis star took to Twitter to share the horrifying experience she had at the time. Osaka said she was inside the venue when she heard people screaming about an active shooter situation.

That's when Osaka apparently "huddled" in a room with others and shut the doors. She later made it out safely, but acknowledged that she was "f*cking petrified" after the ordeal in a tweet.

"I was just in the Barclays center and suddenly I heard shouting and saw people running, then we were being yelled at that there was an active shooter and we had to huddle in a room and close the doors, I was so f***ing petrified man."

NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ @naomiosaka I was just in the Barclays center and suddenly I heard shouting and saw people running, then we were being yelled at that there was an active shooter and we had to huddle in a room and close the doors, I was so fucking petrified man. I was just in the Barclays center and suddenly I heard shouting and saw people running, then we were being yelled at that there was an active shooter and we had to huddle in a room and close the doors, I was so fucking petrified man.

As of now, it is being reported that multiple people have been injured due to a stampede-like situation arising from the panic caused by the active shooter situation.

Mike Coppinger @MikeCoppinger NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ @naomiosaka I was just in the Barclays center and suddenly I heard shouting and saw people running, then we were being yelled at that there was an active shooter and we had to huddle in a room and close the doors, I was so fucking petrified man. I was just in the Barclays center and suddenly I heard shouting and saw people running, then we were being yelled at that there was an active shooter and we had to huddle in a room and close the doors, I was so fucking petrified man. A Barclays Center security supervisor told ESPN there was a person with a gun in the main plaza that led to a stampede back into the arena. Multiple people transported to hospital. Official estimated approximately a dozen injuries. Among them: a concussion and an elbow injury. twitter.com/naomiosaka/sta… A Barclays Center security supervisor told ESPN there was a person with a gun in the main plaza that led to a stampede back into the arena. Multiple people transported to hospital. Official estimated approximately a dozen injuries. Among them: a concussion and an elbow injury. twitter.com/naomiosaka/sta…

Gervonta Davis finishes Rolando Romero with incredible left hand strike

Gervonta Davis picked up a big TKO win against Rolando Romero in the sixth round of their WBA Lightweight Championship bout. Davis faced some adversity early in the fight. However, he remained calm and stuck to his gameplan. After the first three rounds, 'Tank' started to come into his own, finding range with his jabs.

In the sixth round of the fight, Davis ate a shot to the body and subsequently landed a perfectly timed counter-left which sent Romero crashing down onto the canvas. Although he managed to get back up to his feet, he seemed a little out of sorts. The referee looked at him and decided to bring the fight to an end.

Watch the finish below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by C. Naik