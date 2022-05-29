×
Create
Notifications

Video: Fans rush to take cover as active shooter situation reportedly arises outside Gervonta Davis vs. Rolando Romero

There was absolute mayhem at the Barclays Center following the Gervonta Davis vs. Rolando Romero fight [Left image via @yampapii on Twitter; Right image via Getty]
There was absolute mayhem at the Barclays Center following the Gervonta Davis vs. Rolando Romero fight [Left image via @yampapii on Twitter; Right image via Getty]
Anurag Mitra
Anurag Mitra
SENIOR ANALYST
visit
Modified May 29, 2022 04:17 PM IST
News

Fans who came to witness the boxing match between Gervonta Davis and Rolando Romero went into panic mode after they reportedly heard gunshots being fired outside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Fans were leaving the arena when they found out about an active shooter situation which caused them to rush back inside.

In a scary video captured inside the arena, people can be seen running helter-skelters inside the Barclays Center in a bid to take cover.

Watch the clip below:

@naomiosaka This is so scary https://t.co/06HdOVwY6Z

Four-time Grand Slam singles champion Naomi Osaka was also present at the Barclays Center to witness the Showtime pay-per-view boxing event. The tennis star took to Twitter to share the horrifying experience she had at the time. Osaka said she was inside the venue when she heard people screaming about an active shooter situation.

That's when Osaka apparently "huddled" in a room with others and shut the doors. She later made it out safely, but acknowledged that she was "f*cking petrified" after the ordeal in a tweet.

"I was just in the Barclays center and suddenly I heard shouting and saw people running, then we were being yelled at that there was an active shooter and we had to huddle in a room and close the doors, I was so f***ing petrified man."
I was just in the Barclays center and suddenly I heard shouting and saw people running, then we were being yelled at that there was an active shooter and we had to huddle in a room and close the doors, I was so fucking petrified man.

As of now, it is being reported that multiple people have been injured due to a stampede-like situation arising from the panic caused by the active shooter situation.

A Barclays Center security supervisor told ESPN there was a person with a gun in the main plaza that led to a stampede back into the arena. Multiple people transported to hospital. Official estimated approximately a dozen injuries. Among them: a concussion and an elbow injury. twitter.com/naomiosaka/sta…

Gervonta Davis finishes Rolando Romero with incredible left hand strike

Gervonta Davis picked up a big TKO win against Rolando Romero in the sixth round of their WBA Lightweight Championship bout. Davis faced some adversity early in the fight. However, he remained calm and stuck to his gameplan. After the first three rounds, 'Tank' started to come into his own, finding range with his jabs.

Also Read Article Continues below

In the sixth round of the fight, Davis ate a shot to the body and subsequently landed a perfectly timed counter-left which sent Romero crashing down onto the canvas. Although he managed to get back up to his feet, he seemed a little out of sorts. The referee looked at him and decided to bring the fight to an end.

Watch the finish below:

youtube-cover

Edited by C. Naik
Article image

Go to article

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Editorial Standards
Journalism Awards
Affiliate Program
Careers
Contact Us
Edition:
English
हिन्दी