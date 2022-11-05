Floyd Mayweather is set to return to the boxing ring for an exhibition bout later this month against British YouTuber Deji. During a recent press-conference for the same, 'Money' was called out by Anthony Taylor.

Anthony Taylor, who is set to be on the undercard of Mayweather vs. Deji, has been quite vocal about wanting to fight 'Money' for a while now. And when presented with the opportunity to call-out 'TBE' face-to-face, he took it with open arms. 'Pretty Boy' said:

"I think what we really want to see is 'Pretty Boy' Anthony Taylor vs. 'Money' Floyd Mayweather. Now that's a fight. I'm the most qualified fighter to be fighting Floyd Mayweather in exhibition. I've fought on Showtime, some of the biggest fights y'all ever seen on pay-per-view. I deserve to fight Floyd." (0:53 to 1:13)

Upon being called-out by the former MMA star, Mayweather was quick to respond to the same. Interestingly, 'Money' was rather calm and composed with his response and said:

"Well, we gotta be a little respectful. We all got a background where we come from. He may be a good fighter. I dont know." (1:55 to 2:12)

Watch the video below:

Floyd Mayweather claims he will take it easy on Deji

As mentioned earlier, Mayweather will take on Deji later this month on November 13. The exhibition bout is set to take place at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. Going into the fight, there are not a lot of expectations from the YouTuber and rightfully so.

It is worth noting that Deji is just four fights deep into his boxing career and has never fought an actual fighter. It's safe to say that the pressure to perform is on the Brit YouTuber. However, during the same press-conference for the exhibition, 'Money' comforted 'ComedyShortsGamer' by suggesting that he's going to sit back and take it easy on him.

Floyd Mayweather spoke about how Deji is in a winning position just by accepting the fight and said:

"Remember this, all the cards are stacked against you anyways. But we gotta take your hat off just for asking for the fight. Just for accepting it. You're winning just by doing that alone. So, I will let you be the tough guy, I'mma sit back and take it easy." (2:33 to 2:58)

Watch the video below:

