VIDEO: Floyd Mayweather plays Santa ahead of Christmas, gifts $1,000 to 5 kids at Clippers' game

Christmas came early this year for Secret Santa Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather. The undefeated former professional boxer gave away $1,000 each to a group of five kids after the Los Angeles Clippers vs. Boston Celtics game on Monday, as per TMZSports.

During the exchange, one child said:

"You always help us out when we see you... We love you, Floyd."

The kids appear ecstatic in the video, even calling Mayweather “Uncle Floyd” and claiming that the former welterweight champion always looks after them when they see him.

The 50-0 boxer spotted the group of kids outside the Ritz Carlton in October selling Candy outside the hotel. Impressed by their entrepreneurial endeavors, he gave them some extra cash and later got them tickets for a Clippers game.

Now in December, Mayweather has made sure these children had a Merry Christmas with his gift to them.

Floyd Mayweather’s charitable side

The 50-0 boxer has a side that’s not always shown to the public. After dethroning Genaro Hernandez for the Super Featherweight championship in 1998, Mayweather discreetly paid for the late boxer's funeral after he was diagnosed with cancer and passed away shortly after his retirement.

Leonard Ellerbe, the boxer's longtime promoter, spoke about his charitable nature. He told ESPN:

“As soon as he found out about it, he called and asked me to find out the details so he could help out. Floyd likes to do things like that. That’s just the type of person he is. He has done things like this over the last 10 years – and I am not exaggerating – at least 20 times”

Genaro Hernandez wins Super Featherweight Championship

In that same year the fighter formerly known as ‘Pretty boy Floyd’ announced that he would be paying for the last rites for heavyweight champion Joe Frazier. In 2020, the former three weight world champion offered to pay for the funeral services of George Floyd, following his tragic passing.

(L)Philadelphia Flyers Ray Emery/Champ Joe Frazier (R)

Floyd Mayweather’s uncle Jeff spoke about his nephew stepping up to help out with the ceremonies for George Floyd, he said via Instagram:

“I’d like to applaud my nephew for stepping up for the George Floyd family, but people are acting surprised about this when Floyd has done this many times. It’s usually other boxers and plenty of them he’s offered to pay for their funerals for many families.

"He does it because he has a good heart and not for the publicity. If he did it for the publicity people would already know how many times he’s stepped up during times like this."

Mayweather has impacted several lives with his displays inside the ring and his generosity outside of it and will continue to do so.

