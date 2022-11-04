VIDEO: Mike Tyson saved by chair after skateboard accident with Tony Hawk 

Mike Tyson is arguably one of the best fighters to have ever stepped foot inside a boxing ring. However, he should probably stay away from sports like skateboarding.

'Iron Mike' recently invited skateboarding legend Tony Hawk on his Hotboxin' podcast. During the show, Tyson got on a skateboard and tripped back over while trying to balance himself on the board. Thankfully for the boxing legend, he was saved by one of the chairs on the set of his podcast.

Mike Tyson took to his Instagram to post a video of the same. He captioned the post:

"Lucky that chair was there or it would have been a repeat of the hoverboard scare"

Watch the video below:

It is worth noting that Tyson doesn't do well with things like skateboards and hoverboards. Back in 2016, he fell hard on his back while riding a hoverboard. The incident nearly broke his back, and he was laid up in bed for a week.

Watch the video of Tyson falling from a hoverboard below:

Tony Hawk tells Mike Tyson about his biggest skateboarding accident

During his appearance on Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson, Tony Hawk discussed a variety of topics. He also opened up about the biggest injury he suffered from skateboarding.

The legendary skateboarder broke his femur earlier this year while skateboarding. At 53 years of age, it's extremely difficult to heal from such an injury, and it has severely impacted his ability to skateboard.

While speaking about how he broke his femur clean in half while performing a move that he has done for decades, Tony Hawk said:

"I was doing a move that I've done for decades and It's the one that im kind of known for. And, I was co*ky, I was just kind of curising my ramp. I didn't have enough speed. I thought I could adjust for it and before I knew it I was sliding across the bottom with my leg dangling behind me and I was like, 'What the hell just happened'... I was fully padded and yeah, it's been the toughest recovery by far, I broke it clean in half."

Watch the full episode below:

