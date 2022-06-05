Video: Ringside angle of Joe Cordina landing a highlight reel KO over Kenichi Ogawa

Joe Cordina unleashed a monstrous overhand right to knock out Kenichi Ogawa and claim the IBF Junior Lightweight Title in front of his hometown of Cardiff, Wales.

The opener was a feel-out round for both men, who took conservative approaches. However, Cordina went for the finish in the second round, dropping to the delight of the Welsh faithful.

The Japanese fighter valiantly attempted to soldier through but was in no position to continue. He fell back to the canvas while referee Michael Alexander counted him out. It was a special night for Cordina as he became Wales’s 13th World Champion. Speaking about his handiwork during the post-fight interview, Cordina said:

"We call it the Roberto Duran, we have been working on it all camp. It’s an amazing feeling when you put hours and hours and hours of work into a combination or a punch and then you put it into a fight and it comes off and lights out."

Check out Joe Cordina's knockout of Kenichi Ogawa in the clip below:

The celebration had to be put on hold as ringside physicians checked on Ogawa. Fortunately, the Japanese turned out to be fine as he went on to congratulate his opponent and acknowledge the fans.

Eddie Hearn reacts to Joe Cordina's KO of Kenichi Ogawa

Promoter Eddie Hearn was one of the first people to enter the ring after Joe Cordina knocked out Kenichi Ogawa. Beaming with pride, Hearn embraced his new champion as they celebrated Cordina's monumental win.

"I can't believe it! It was like a hallucination. I started talking recently about Joe as a very sharp puncher. When you've got an aggressive opponent, sometimes that power of being a sharp puncher with timing can really count. It was just such a great right hand, such a huge knockout."

Cordina, of course, was one of Matchroom’s most celebrated prospects. However, his career had become a bit stagnant over the past few years before he was earned the opportunity to fight Ogawa.

The Welshman did come in as a slight betting favorite. However, many doubted that he had the power to put Ogawa away, despite his promise to "hurt" his opponent badly.

Check out Eddie Hearn's comments in the clip below:

