VIDEO: When Floyd Mayweather introduced his 1-year-old grandson to boxing

Floyd Mayweather is arguably one of the greatest boxers to have ever entered the squared circle. While he retired from professional fighting in 2017, he has continued to fight in exhibition bouts ever since.

Floyd Mayweather is currently 45 years old, and it's safe to say that he wants his grandson to potentially continue his legacy in the boxing ring. Back in October this year, 'Money' posted a video of his grandson Kentrell Gaulden Jr., who is the son of Mayweather's daughter, Iyanna Mayweather.

While suggesting that Kentrell Gaulden Jr. has fighting and music in his blood, Mayweather posted a video on Instagram with the caption:

"My grandson is only 1 years old! You already know music and fighting is in his blood."

Interestingly, this isn't the first time Mayweather's grandson has shown interest in the sport that runs in his family. The 1-year-old even watched his grandfather spar and looked to be in awe as he displayed his boxing skills.

Floyd Mayweather called out by Anthony Taylor during a recent media event

Mayweather was recently called out by former MMA star Anthony Taylor for a potential boxing match. 'Money' and Taylor were present at the recently held media event for the 45-year-old's upcoming exhibition bout against British YouTuber Deji, where 'Pretty Boy' tried to make his case for a potential fight against the undefeated boxer.

Anthony Taylor will be fighting Jack Finchman on the undercard of Mayweather vs. Deji on November 13. It is worth noting that 'Pretty Boy' has been waiting to fight 'Money' for a while now, and he took to the opportunity to call him out in person at the press conference by saying:

"I think what we really want to see is 'Pretty Boy' Anthony Taylor vs. 'Money' Floyd Mayweather. Now that's a fight. I'm the most qualified fighter to be fighting Floyd Mayweather in exhibition. I've fought on Showtime, some of the biggest fights y'all ever seen on pay-per-view. I deserve to fight Floyd." (0:53 to 1:13)

Upon being called out by Anthony Taylor, Mayweather was quick to respond to the same. Interestingly, 'Money' claimed that he had no idea whether Taylor was a good fighter or not:

"Well, we gotta be a little respectful. We all got a background where we come from. He may be a good fighter. I dont know." (1:55 to 2:12)

