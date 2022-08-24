"It will be a 50/50 split"- Frank Warren gives massive update on 'boxing's World Cup' Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Uyk 

Frank Warren has provided an update on Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk.

'The Cat' is fresh off his victory over Anthony Joshua last Saturday night in Saudi Arabia. The win was the 35-year-old's second over 'AJ', as he first won the heavyweight titles by decision over the Brit back in September 2021.

With the title defense, it cleared the way for the Ukrainian to face 'The Gypsy King' next. Fury retired following a knockout victory over Dillian Whyte earlier this year, but has since announced that he will not retire and instead fight on.

Following the win, Usyk stated that the only matchup that he's interested in next is with the WBC heavyweight titleholder. It seems that he may indeed get his wish as Fury's promoter, Frank Warren, has provided an update on the undisputed heavyweight championship bout.

In an interview with TalkSport, the boxing promoter stated that heavyweight collision is boxing's World Cup. Warren also confirmed that he, alongside Bob Arum, is interested in making the fight sooner rather than later.

In the interview, Frank Warren stated:

“I know Tyson wants it. Myself and Bob Arum, we want it. It will just be how we make it work financially.”

See the interview below:

Why is Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk so important?

In his interview with TalkSport, Frank Warren opined that Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk is the most important fight since Muhammad Ali's showdown with Joe Frazier.

It's hard to argue with the longtime promoter. While there have been massive heavyweight collisions over the last few decades, such as Mike Tyson vs. Lennox Lewis, a possible heavyweight unifier is more important.

The winner of the bout between 'The Cat' and 'The Gypsy King' will be crowned the first undisputed, unified heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 2000. Beyond that, there's also a lot of legacy discussions around the possible matchup.

Both Usyk and Fury have the chance to cement themselves as some of the greatest fighters ever with a win. The Ukrainian is already arguably the greatest cruiserweight of all time, and unifying the heavyweight titles puts him in the conversation up there as well.

Meanwhile, Tyson Fury is currently trying to cement himself as the best of his era as well. For these reasons, a possible heavyweight collision will be one of the most important fights in the division's history.

