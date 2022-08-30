Was Mike Tyson a bigger PPV Star than Conor McGregor?

Mike Tyson and Conor McGregor are not just names, they are symbols of fame. While 'Iron Mike' was the biggest name in boxing in his era, the same can be said for McGregor, who took the MMA world by storm following his debut in the UFC.

When it comes to being a PPV draw, Conor McGregor has a slight edge over the former heavyweight boxing champion of the world. The Irishman has the second-most-successful PPV event under his belt, while Tyson has the fifth highest.

Conor McGregor's 2017 bout against Floyd Mayweather sold an astronomical 4.3 million PPVs. On the flipside, Mike Tyson vs. Evander Holyfield II sold almost 2 million pay-per-views.

If we were to compare the top three most selling events of the two, 'The Notorious One' is still comfortably ahead with 4.3 million, 2.4 million and 1.8 million while Tyson's top three events sold 1.99 million,1.95 million and 1.65 million views.

It's safe to say that Conor McGregor is the bigger PPV attraction when compared to Mike Tyson.

Mike Tyson slams Hulu yet again following the release of 'MIKE'

'Iron Mike' has once again let out his frustrations on the American streaming platform Hulu after the release of a miniseries depicting his life. Tyson has denounced the platform on various occasions through his social media accounts while also urging fans to boycott the platform.

It is worth noting that the entire series has been made without the consent of Tyson himself. Moreover, he hasn't been compensated for the same as well. During a recent interview with Newsmax, 'Iron Mike' spoke about how Hulu tried to use his name to get free advertising.

"They lied on a few occasions, telling people it was my show so they could get free advertisements and use somebody's property. They also used the UFC to try to allow them to promote their movie, and Dana [White] said he's not with that at all, they're charlatans, and he didn't want nothing to do with them.”

Upon being asked if he would watch the show, the legendary boxer said:

“I know who I am. I don’t need somebody to show the world who I am.”

Watch the interview below:

